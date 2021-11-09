Rodgers Not Only Player with Uncertain Status

Will David Bakhtiari make his debut this week? And what about Eric Stokes and Kenny Clark? Coach Matt LaFleur talks about those three and the unprecedented week that's ahead for Aaron Rodgers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The potential return of Aaron Rodgers will be the major story line this week as the Green Bay Packers get ready to face the Seattle Seahawks.

He’s not the only player whose status is in question entering this week.

On Wednesday, the deadline will arrive for the Green Bay Packers to make a decision on All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari. Will he be activated from the physically unable to perform list?

“That’s what I’m hopeful for,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday, one day after a 13-7 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. “As far as whether or not he’s available on Sunday, we’ll give him the week to kind of figure that out. We’re hopeful but, again, we’re going to make sure that the time is right for Dave, for us, for everybody involved.”

Asked if there’s a chance Bakhtiari wouldn’t be activated and instead would wind up on season-ending injured reserve, LaFleur said, “I doubt that.”

Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL at practice on New Year’s Eve. Had he played on Sunday against the Chiefs, it would have been exactly 10 months since his surgery.

The Packers lost two defensive starters on Sunday. One of them, rookie cornerback Eric Stokes, suffered a knee injury during pregame warmups and did not play. Kevin King, who had missed the previous three games with a shoulder injury, returned and helped anchor the Packers’ impressive pass defense.

“Nothing that we’re too concerned about as far as long term. We’ll see where he’s at as we progress through the week,” LaFleur said of Stokes.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who had been back to his Pro Bowl form of 2019, suffered a back injury late in the first half and was limited to 24 snaps. LaFleur didn’t have any long-term concerns but his status for Sunday was uncertain.

As for Rodgers, he and the coaches are about to embark on an unprecedented week.

“I have never been through this situation,” LaFleur said.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and was unavailable to face Kansas City. So long as he’s been asymptomatic for 24 hours and gets the green light from a physician, he’ll be allowed to rejoin the team on Saturday. Plenty of players have played without practice. Rodgers did it in back-to-back weeks after suffering a knee injury in the 2018 opener vs. the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers at least was in the facility and on the practice field for those games. This week, he’ll be working from home and participating in team meetings via Zoom. Love, obviously, will run the offense on the practice field.

While the assumption is Rodgers will be healthy and starting, it is the great unknown. So, LaFleur and his staff will be concocting a game plan without knowing who will be the quarterback.

“There could be a situation where we have some specific plays for either quarterback,” LaFleur said. “You’re preparing both of them for the way you want to attack a certain defense. I think a lot of it comes down to situationally in terms of third down, red zone, just because Jordan hasn’t had a lot of the same experience with some of those plays as Aaron. But I think it’ll be a healthy mix. You always have to prepare for either guy to be available, so you’ve got to have a healthy mix that they’re both comfortable with.”

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson will return to the starting lineup. He let the world know in the world’s most-overdramatic video.

