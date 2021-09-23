September 23, 2021
Packers-49ers Injury Report: Jenkins Out Again

For the 49ers, defensive lineman Arik Armstead and running back Elijah Mitchell were out for a second consecutive day.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – You’ll forgive Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur if he doesn’t know the exact moment when left tackle Elgton Jenkins suffered an ankle injury.

“I didn’t notice a drop-off in his play at any point,” LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice. “He sucked it up and gutted it out for his teammates.”

Whether Jenkins can suck it up to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday remains to be seen. He did not practice on Thursday, though LaFleur said Jenkins’ ankle is improving.

“We’ll give him the rest of the week to get healthy,” LaFleur said.

Jenkins and tight end Marcedes Lewis, who got his usual veteran rest day, were the only players who did not practice. Tight end Dominique Dafney was added to the report.

One person who is back is defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, who is back and feeling good after a bout with COVID that kept him away from the team last week. "I don't wish that on anybody. One day you're good, the next day you can't do something you love," he said. Montgomery coached remotely. "It sucks but it's over. I'm thankful to be back."

For the 49ers, defensive lineman Arik Armstead and running back Elijah Mitchell were out for a second consecutive day. Other than safety Jimmie Ward, linebacker Fred Warner and left tackle Trent Williams returning after veteran rest days, the Niners’ injury report was unchanged.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: LT Elgton Jenkins (ankle), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest).

Limited: TE Dominique Dafney (hip), TE Josiah Deguara (concussion), DT Tyler Lancaster (back), S Vernon Scott (hamstring), CB Eric Stokes (quad).

Full: OLB Rashan Gary (elbow), C Josh Myers (finger), S Darnell Savage (shoulder), CB Chandon Sullivan (knee).

49ers Injury Report

DNP: DL Arik Armstead (adductor), DT Kevin Givens (ankle), RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle), RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder).

Limited: DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee), RB Trey Sermon (concussion).

Full: CB Josh Norman (ankle), S Jimmie Ward (rest), ILB Fred Warner (rest), LT Trent Williams (rest).

