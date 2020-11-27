Packers-Bears Injury Report: Adams, Lazard Ready to Roll; MVS Questionable

Davante Adams didn’t practice on Thursday but was limited on Friday as LaFleur tries to find the right balance of rest and prep for his premier playmaker.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard were removed from the injury report on Friday, signaling the team will have its top receiver tandem available for Sunday night against the Chicago Bears.

Meanwhile, center Corey Linsley, cornerback Kevin King and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling are among six listed as questionable. King returned from a lengthy absence last week against Indianapolis, Linsley dropped out of that game in the first quarter when his back acted up and Valdes-Scantling suffered an injured Achilles at Thursday’s practice.

Valdes-Scantling was the only player to not practice on Friday.

“We’re hopeful,” coach Matt LaFleur said of MVS after practice. “Just going through a little something right now. We’ll see how he feels on Sunday.”

Adams didn’t practice on Thursday but was limited on Friday as LaFleur tries to find the right balance of rest and prep for his premier playmaker.

“I’ve had a lot of discussions with ‘Te,” LaFleur said. “I know he wants to be out there and practice. He sets the tone out there for practice most of the time. It’s a balance, right, of getting the work in that you need and also being at your best for Sunday. We’re trying to strike that balance and work through everything. Luckily for us, Aaron (Rodgers) and him have a lot of banked reps together. It does also give you an opportunity to get some other guys in there to try to develop them, as well.”

Lazard said he suffered the core-muscle injury that required surgery on a 72-yard catch at New Orleans on the third play after halftime in Week 3.

“I think it was just because I wasn’t full warmed up yet,” Lazard said. “Looking back on the game (and) how we finished it in the second quarter, I think we were off the field for the last 5 or 6 minutes and then we had halftime and then we came back out and then I had that long (72)-yarder. Once I caught it and I turned, I was trying to run and I just couldn’t really feel my knees pick up and turn over they used to, so we think that’s when it happened.”

For Chicago, Mitchell Trubisky will be back in the saddle at quarterback after Nick Foles started the last seven games. Trubisky played one snap since his benching, suffering an injured right (throwing) shoulder on a zone-read vs. Atlanta on Nov. 1.

“I think more than anything I was caught off-guard” by the benching, Trubisky said Friday. “I think in the beginning of the season I was just starting to build some momentum and then it kind of felt like a blind-side. Then I decided to embrace the new role. And the first couple of days it sucked being in that role, but I was trying to just keep perspective and think long term.”

Also, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and left tackles Charles Leno are questionable. Neither practiced on Thursday or Friday. Big-play safety Eddie Jackson was activated from the COVID-19 list and will be in the starting lineup.

Packers Injury Report

Out: None.

Questionable: RB Tyler Ervin (ribs), CB Josh Jackson (concussion), CB Kevin King (Achilles), C Corey Linsley (back), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles).

Bears Injury Report

Out: None.

Doubtful: QB Nick Foles (hip).

Questionable: G Rashaad Coward (ankle), DT Akiem Hicks (hamstring), LT Charles Leno (toe), DB Sherrick McManis (hand), DB Buster Skrine (ankle).