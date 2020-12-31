Packers-Bears Injury Report: Sternberger Returns

Both teams went through walk-throughs to start their practice week. Chicago would have been without Akiem Hicks and Jaylon Johnson.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Tight end Jace Sternberger returned to practice after missing the past three games with a concussion.

A third-round pick last year, Sternberger missed two weeks of training camp as a rookie due to a concussion suffered during the joint practices against Houston. That, along with an ankle injury sustained in the preseason finale, essentially ruined his rookie campaign.

In 202 snaps over 12 games this season, he’s caught 12 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown. He was averaging 18 snaps per game until going down on his third snap against the Eagles on Dec. 6.

“I don’t believe so,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday when asked if there was long-term concern. “He’s still working through the protocol right now but, hopefully, he’ll be back out there at practice today.

Both teams went through walk-throughs on Wednesday, so the participation levels were estimations.

For Green Bay, only defensive tackle Kingsley Keke (concussion) and right tackle Rick Wagner (knee) would not have practiced.

RELATED: PACKERS ADDING DT DAMON HARRISON

For Chicago, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (illness), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) and nickel Buster Skrine (concussion) would not have practiced.

Hicks missed Round 1 against the Packers on Nov. 29. All 3.5 of his sacks came in the first three weeks of the season but he has a team-high 19 quarterback hits.

“It creates a whole new dimension to their defense,” LaFleur said. “Any time a guy of that caliber isn’t in there, it definitely leaves a hole. I think this is as talented of a front as we’ll see all year. It’s just, that guy, you just can’t replicate what he is able to do out there on the field. So, it’s going to be a big-time challenge for us and one that we’re going to have to embrace and prepare all week to try to go handle on Sunday.”

Johnson has missed the last two games with an injury sustained on a goal-line tackle against Houston on Dec. 13. The injury was to the same shoulder that he had surgery on this past offseason and caused him to tumble from first-round prospect to No. 50 overall selection. Even with the time on the sideline, he’s fifth in the NFL with 15 passes defensed.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: DT Kingsley Keke (concussion), RT Rick Wagner (knee).

Limited: CB Kevin King (groin), WR Allen Lazard (core/wrist), Marcedes Lewis (knee), S Will Redmond (concussion), OLB Za’Darius Smith (ankle/thumb), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), TE Jace Sternberger (concussion/illness), RB Jamaal Williams (quad).

Full: S Adrian Amos (ankle), S Darnell Savage (finger), G Simon Stepaniak (knee).

Bears Injury Report

Did not participate: S Deon Bush (foot), DT Akiem Hicks (illness), CB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder), CB Buster Skrine (concussion).

Limited: None.

Full: WR DeAndre Carter (shoulder), S Tayshaun Gipson (neck), TE Jimmy Graham (rest), TE Demetrius Harris (foot), TE Cole Kmet (shoulder), LT Charles Leno (toe), OLB Khalil Mack (shoulder), DT Bilal Nichols (finger), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), WR Allen Robinson (hamstring), CB Duke Shelley (knee), ILB Roquan Smith (eye/rib), ILB Danny Trevathon (rest).

Countdown to Kickoff

Four Days: Four Views from Inside the Bears

Five Days: Five Keys to the Game

Remember Those Doom-And-Gloom Rodgers-LaFleur Predictions?