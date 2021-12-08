Packers-Bears Injury Report: Bye ‘Really Positive’ for Rodgers’ Toe

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said his broken pinky toe is feeling better following the bye but he did not practice on Wednesday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Coming off last week’s bye, Aaron Rodgers’ broken toe is feeling better.

Not good enough to practice on Wednesday, but better.

“I can’t tell you 100 percent. I’ve got to see how it reacts on Sunday when I get back out there and play,” Rodgers said after practice. “But this was really, really positive – the time to heal and not doing anything for now going on 10 days. That’s been really, really helpful. So, we’re hoping that we can get on the other side of this. Again, we don’t know until Sunday after the game and Monday how it’s going to react to all the healing that’s taken place and then the pounding that will happen on Sunday.”

With Rodgers not practicing and Jordan Love in the COVID-19 protocol, Kurt Benkert ran the offense. Benkert was promoted from the practice squad on Tuesday.

Of players on the 53-man roster, Rodgers, receiver Randall Cobb (core) and left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) did not practice. While cornerback Jaire Alexander practiced for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in Week 4 against Pittsburgh, opening his 21-day practice window, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith did not return from the back injury that’s kept him out since the opener.

Receiver Davante Adams was limited by a hamstring. He was listed with a shoulder injury before Week 11 vs. Minnesota and an ankle injury before Week 12 vs. the Rams but played in both games.

Cornerback Kevin King (hip/knee) and receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen), who were inactive against the Rams, returned to practice.

When the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, it will be Rodgers vs. Justin Fields at quarterback. The Bears’ touted rookie had missed the last two games with cracked ribs but coach Matt Nagy said that injury is “fully healed.” Fields was full participation on Wednesday.

For Fields, what he can and can’t do on Sunday will be based on pain tolerance. For Rodgers, who scored on a read-option keeper vs. the Rams, nothing is off the table.

“I don't think there will be any restrictions on anything come Sunday,” Rodgers said. “It might be on Matt's mind, but every time we've talked, I always tell him that everything's in. There's nothing that we need to hold out.”

Packers Injury Report

DNP: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), WR Randall Cobb (core), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe).

Limited: WR Davante Adams (hamstring), CB Kevin King (hip/knee), WR Malik Taylor (abdomen).

Bears Injury Report

DNP: QB Andy Dalton (left hand), OLB Trevis Gipson (illness), TE Jimmy Graham (rest), RB David Montgomery (shoulder/groin/glute), K Cairo Santos (illness).

Limited: DL Mario Edwards (ribs), WR Marquise Goodwin (foot), DL Akiem Hicks (ankle), ILB Christian Jones (back), WR Allen Robinson (limited), RB Damien Williams (calf).

Full: QB Justin Fields (ribs).

