Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Packers-Chiefs Final Injury Report: Adams Says He’s Ready

    Davante Adams is back, and so could a couple more really important players for the Green Bay Packers, who will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ All-Pro receiver, Davante Adams, missed last week’s victory at Arizona after testing positive for COVID.

    Adams returned to the team on Thursday and practiced on Friday. Afterward, he was taken off the COVID-reserve list and declared, “I’ll be playing Sunday” against the Kansas City Chiefs.

    “It sucked from a standpoint of being away from the team,” Adams said. “I didn't feel too great for a few days, but once the headaches stopped and body chills, stuff like that, just the normal stuff, the worst part was just not being able to be here with the squad and travel. Haven’t not been to a game yet, so that was kind of weird watching on TV. Definitely was excited watching my brothers go to work but good to be back.”

    The Packers, who have won seven consecutive games despite a barrage of injuries to key players, could be in good shape on Sunday – you know, other than the absence of the MVP quarterback.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_13639450
    Play
    News

    Jones, Dillon Could Get Love Off and Running vs. Chiefs

    A continuation of their running success could make life a lot easier for Jordan Love in his first NFL start.

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16980959
    Play
    Injuries

    Packers-Chiefs Injury Report: King Full Participation Again

    Only two players, one on each team, did not practice on Thursday.

    Nov 4, 2021
    USATSI_16605041
    Play
    News

    Packers Promote Taylor, Add Bortles to Practice Squad

    A foot injury derailed Patrick Taylor's senior season at Memphis and ruined his rookie year for the Green Bay Packers.

    Nov 4, 2021

    On the offensive line, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari went through another week of practice and could be activated from the physically to unable perform list. He’s missed all eight games rehabbing the ACL tear sustained on New Year’s Eve.

    At receiver, Marquez Valdes-Scantling practiced all week after spending the last five games on injured reserve with an injured hamstring. At this point, it seems likely the Packers will line up with Adams, Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard, all of whom were out last week.

    Bakhtiari and Valdes-Scanting would have to be activated from their injury lists by 3 p.m. Saturday so they can play on Sunday.

    Potentially getting back those four key cogs on offense would be a big boost for Jordan Love, who will make his first career start in place of Aaron Rodgers.

    While the Packers will be well-stocked at receiver, they could be shorthanded on the defensive line. Kingsley Keke is out with a concussion and Dean Lowry is questionable with a hamstring, though he was limited participation at practice on Thursday and Friday. Lowry, who is having a terrific year, has played in 87 of a possible 88 games in his career.

    The Chiefs have only two players on their injury report. One of those is backup defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, who was full participation all week at practice. No. 1 linebacker Anthony Hitchens is set to return, too, after missing the last two games.

    Packers Injury Report

    Out: DT Kingsley Keke (concussion).

    Questionable: DT Dean Lowry (hamstring), OT Dennis Kelly (back).

    Chiefs Injury Report

    Out: OT Mike Remmers (knee).

    Questionable: DT Khalen Saunders (knee).

    Aaron Rodgers Talks COVID to Pat McAfee

    USATSI_17020872
    Injuries

    Packers-Chiefs Final Injury Report: Adams Says He’s Ready

    25 seconds ago
    USATSI_17047828
    News

    Rodgers Tries to ‘Set Record Straight’ and Urges Communication, Not Controversy

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16573518
    News

    Coaches Eager to See Love’s Progress

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16799485
    News

    For Barry, Beating COVID Was Easier Than Watching Packers Beat Cardinals

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_13639450
    News

    Jones, Dillon Could Get Love Off and Running vs. Chiefs

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16980959
    Injuries

    Packers-Chiefs Injury Report: King Full Participation Again

    Nov 4, 2021
    USATSI_16605041
    News

    Packers Promote Taylor, Add Bortles to Practice Squad

    Nov 4, 2021
    USATSI_17084864
    News

    Love Perhaps Gives Packers Better Chance to Win Without Rodgers

    Nov 4, 2021
    USATSI_17086367
    News

    Campbell Wins NFC Defensive Player of Month

    Nov 4, 2021