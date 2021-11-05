Packers-Chiefs Final Injury Report: Adams Says He’s Ready

Davante Adams is back, and so could a couple more really important players for the Green Bay Packers, who will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ All-Pro receiver, Davante Adams, missed last week’s victory at Arizona after testing positive for COVID.

Adams returned to the team on Thursday and practiced on Friday. Afterward, he was taken off the COVID-reserve list and declared, “I’ll be playing Sunday” against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It sucked from a standpoint of being away from the team,” Adams said. “I didn't feel too great for a few days, but once the headaches stopped and body chills, stuff like that, just the normal stuff, the worst part was just not being able to be here with the squad and travel. Haven’t not been to a game yet, so that was kind of weird watching on TV. Definitely was excited watching my brothers go to work but good to be back.”

The Packers, who have won seven consecutive games despite a barrage of injuries to key players, could be in good shape on Sunday – you know, other than the absence of the MVP quarterback.

On the offensive line, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari went through another week of practice and could be activated from the physically to unable perform list. He’s missed all eight games rehabbing the ACL tear sustained on New Year’s Eve.

At receiver, Marquez Valdes-Scantling practiced all week after spending the last five games on injured reserve with an injured hamstring. At this point, it seems likely the Packers will line up with Adams, Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard, all of whom were out last week.

Bakhtiari and Valdes-Scanting would have to be activated from their injury lists by 3 p.m. Saturday so they can play on Sunday.

Potentially getting back those four key cogs on offense would be a big boost for Jordan Love, who will make his first career start in place of Aaron Rodgers.

While the Packers will be well-stocked at receiver, they could be shorthanded on the defensive line. Kingsley Keke is out with a concussion and Dean Lowry is questionable with a hamstring, though he was limited participation at practice on Thursday and Friday. Lowry, who is having a terrific year, has played in 87 of a possible 88 games in his career.

The Chiefs have only two players on their injury report. One of those is backup defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, who was full participation all week at practice. No. 1 linebacker Anthony Hitchens is set to return, too, after missing the last two games.

Packers Injury Report

Out: DT Kingsley Keke (concussion).

Questionable: DT Dean Lowry (hamstring), OT Dennis Kelly (back).

Chiefs Injury Report

Out: OT Mike Remmers (knee).

Questionable: DT Khalen Saunders (knee).

