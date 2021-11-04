Packers-Chiefs Injury Report: King Full Participation Again

Only two players, one on each team, did not practice on Thursday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Kevin King appears ready to return to the lineup for the Green Bay Packers, and not a moment too soon.

Cornerback Kevin King, who has missed the last three games with the shoulder injury sustained at Cincinnati, has been full participation at each of the first two practices this week.

“Kevin looked good” on Wednesday, coach Matt LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice. “We weren’t out there a long time but I think he looked pretty good. We’ll continue to see how he progresses on a daily basis, see how he recovers from one day to the next, and see where he’s at on gameday.”

Green Bay’s secondary has played well the past few weeks with Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas at cornerback and Chandon Sullivan in the slot. Still, there should be room to incorporate King against a Kansas City attack that ranks fifth in pass-play percentage.

“You cannot have enough corners in this league,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said after Thursday’s practice. He added, like others have over the past couple weeks, there is hope All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander will return this season.

On Wednesday, one-half of the defensive line depth chart didn’t practice. While Kingsley Keke (concussion) was limited to the pre-practice stretch, Dean Lowry (hamstring) and Jack Heflin (illness) returned. Lowry was limited participation and Heflin was a full participant.

Having a full-strength Lowry available for Sunday would be huge. He is having the best season of his career. In eight games, he’s got three sacks, five quarterback hits and 27 tackles. His career-high marks are three sacks, five quarterback hits and 47 tackles.

Receiver Davante Adams returned to the team after missing last week with COVID. He went through the stretch but did not join the team on the practice field. Barry also returned after his own bout with COVID, which he was thankful amounted to nothing more than the “sniffles.”

“It’s great to see those guys,” LaFleur said. “They were fired up to be back. It’s a huge benefit to this team.”

The Chiefs had only one player not practice: backup offensive tackle Mike Remmers.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: DT Kingsley Keke (concussion), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest).

Limited: DT Dean Lowry (hamstring), OT Dennis Kelly (back).

Full: TE Josiah Deguara (finger), DT Jack Heflin (illness), CB Kevin King (shoulder/back).

Chiefs Injury Report

DNP: OT Mike Remmers (knee).

Full: FB Michael Burton (pectoral), WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), LB Anthony Hitchens (tricep), DE Melvin Ingram (groin), DT Chris Jones (back/wrist), TE Travis Kelce (neck), DT Derrick Nnadi (hip), DT Khalen Saunders (knee), CB L’Jarius Sneed (wrist), LG Joe Thuney (hand).