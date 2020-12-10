Packers-Lions Thu. Injury Report: Dillon Calls COVID ‘No Joke’

Rookie running back AJ Dillon is off the COVID-19 list after missing the last five games.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After a more than one-month absence, the Green Bay Packers activated rookie running back AJ Dillon from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday.

Dillon’s day-of-game test against Minnesota on Nov. 1 came back positive. While he played in that contest, he missed the last five games. After a lengthy layoff, he would seem likely to miss a sixth consecutive game on Sunday at the Detroit Lions.

“It’s no joke,” Dillon said of dealing with COVID.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett echoed that in hoping Dillon can make an impact once he rounds into form.

“He definitely showed some really good things early,” Hackett said. “He’s working really hard from a standpoint of study, being involved as much as he can. But this corona-thing is no joke. For him, it’s about working him back in, being smart and doing it the right away.”

In seven games, the second-round pick has carried the ball 23 times for 97 yards (4.2 average) and caught one pass for 16 yards.

Tight ends Marcedes Lewis, who typically doesn’t practice on Thursdays, and Jace Sternberger (concussion) were the only players to not practice.

For the Lions, star receiver Kenny Golladay and rookie corner Jeff Okudah did not practice again. Golladay has missed the last five games; Okudah was out last week.

“Kenny’s progressing,” interim coach Darrell Bevell said. “There’s a lot of working on the side, and there’s times that we’ll see him out there on the field trying to get work. But he’s doing everything that he can to get back. Just as far as the timeframe, I can’t give you enough information on that.”

Rookie running back D’Andre Swift, who was picked before Dillon in the second round, is making progress following a concussion. He posted 147 yards from scrimmage against Washington on Nov. 15 but has not played since.

“I thought (Wednesday) was one of the better days that he had,” Bevell said. “Got to see how he progresses through this day in terms of all the meetings and things that we go through first, and then we’ll get him back out there on the field and see the carryover from yesterday. There’s a little bit of different things. One is obviously coming back from the illness, but also with the time that he’s had off, getting your body going again, how much soreness do you have, all those kind of things that can go into that as well.”

Packers Injury Report

DNP: TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), TE Jace Sternberger (concussion).

Limited: CB Kevin King (Achilles/groin), WR Allen Lazard (core), G Lucas Patrick (toe), P JK Scott (quad), S Vernon Scott (quad), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee/concussion), G Simon Stepaniak (knee), WR Malik Taylor (hamstring), RT Rick Wagner (knee).

Full: CB Jaire Alexander (knee/hand), ILB Krys Barnes (calf), OLB Za’Darius Smith (ankle).

Lions Injury Report

DNP: RT Tyrell Crosby (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), CB Jeff Okudah (groin).

Limited: DE Austin Bryant (thigh), DL Da’Shawn Hand (groin), S C.J. Moore (ankle), QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb), RB D’Andre Swift (illness).

Full: RB Kerryon Johnson (knee).