Packers-Panthers Tue. Injury Report: McCaffrey Not Expected to Play

The Carolina Panthers could be without their top weapon again, with running back Christian McCaffrey potentially set to miss his 11th game of the season.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Prolific Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is unlikely to play on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.

“I’m not expecting him to play, as of right now,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters in Charlotte, N.C., on Tuesday. “We’ll see how the next couple of days unfold, obviously. But today was a walk-through, so he was able to do some things. …

“I haven't really seen him run yet. If he could come out and really run tomorrow, that would probably turn my thinking, but just trying to give you guys some direction on where I’m thinking. I know he’s improving and getting better, but on a short week ... I'm not expecting it as of right now.”

A year after finishing with 2,392 yards from scrimmage – the third-most in NFL history – he has only 374 yards this season. He has played in only three games, scoring two touchdowns each time.

Rhule left the door open and, who knows, perhaps it’s a bit of gamesmanship after Raiders running back Josh Jacobs last week posted on Instagram that he would not be playing against Indianapolis. Instead, he started and had 74 yards from scrimmage.

In two career games against the Packers, McCaffrey has 171 rushing yards (5.3 average), 12 catches for 106 yards, and three total touchdowns. In last year’s game at Lambeau Field, he rushed for 108 yards but his 20th carry of the game, from the goal line on the final play, was stuffed.

Tuesdays are typically days off and neither team practiced. However, with a game on Saturday, the NFL mandates an injury report.

For Green Bay, outside linebackers Rashan Gary and Za’Darius Smith and cornerbacks Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan were among the noteworthy names listed as limited participation on the injury report.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: TE Jace Sternberger (concussion), WR Malik Taylor (hamstring).

Limited: OLB Rashan Gary (hip), CB Kevin King (Achilles/groin), WR Allen Lazard (core), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), G Lucas Patrick (toe), OLB Randy Ramsey (neck), P JK Scott (quad), OLB Za’Darius Smith (ankle/thumb), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), CB Chandon Sullivan (hip), RT Rick Wagner (knee).

Full: CB Jaire Alexander (knee/hand), S Darnell Savage (groin), G Simon Stepaniak (knee).

Panthers Injury Report

DNP: None.

Limited: S Tre Boston (hamstring), G Dennis Daley (concussion), DE Austin Larkin (shoulder), RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh), LT Russell Okung (calf).

Full: DT Derrick Brown (ankle), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), DE Efe Obada (knee), CB Troy Pride (ankle), TE Ian Thomas (abdomen).