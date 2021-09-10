Packers-Saints Final Injury Report: Za’Darius Smith Questionable

“We’ll give him all the way up to game time. And if he’s able to go, we’ll let him go,” coach Matt LaFleur said after practice.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Za’Darius Smith didn’t practice on Friday and will be a game-time decision for the Green Bay Packers’ season-opening showdown against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Smith practiced on Monday and Wednesday, as well as Thursday’s padded practice. After sitting out Friday’s practice, the Packers listed him as questionable.

“We’ll give him all the way up to game time. And if he’s able to go, we’ll let him go,” coach Matt LaFleur said after practice.

Smith practiced only once during training camp. After that, he sat out three weeks before returning on Monday. Position coach Mike Smith was encouraged on Thursday, noting Smith’s rep count went from seven to 10 on Wednesday to 18 on Thursday.

However, that he didn’t practice on Friday not only isn’t good news in terms of Sunday’s showdown but it raises some long-term concerns considering the sometimes-finnicky nature of backs.

“I wouldn’t say a setback, but he’s feeling some things,” LaFleur said. “We thought it was in the best interests to leave him out and then give him the next 48 hours to kind of prove whether or not he can go out there and play.

Smith was one of only two players to not practice on Friday. The other was safety Vernon Scott, who missed the final two preseason games and the last couple weeks of practice with a hamstring injury.

Smith and defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster are questionable; Scott is out.

With Scott ruled out, the Packers figure to use one of their two practice-squad elevations on Innis Gaines. Tipa Galeai could be elevated to bolster the outside linebacker depth, which includes presumptive starters Preston Smith and Rashan Gary and backups Jonathan Garvin and Chauncey Rivers.

New Orleans will be without two starters: cornerback Ken Crawley and receiver Tre’Quan Smith. Saints Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who was limited on Thursday, practiced fully on Friday and is off the report.

Packers Injury Report

Out: S Vernon Scott (hamstring; DNP).

Questionable: OLB Za’Darius Smith (back; DNP), DT Tyler Lancaster (back; limited).

Saints Injury Report

Out: CB Ken Crawley (hamstring; DNP), WR Tre’Quan Smith (hamstring; DNP).

Questionable: OT James Hurst (knee; DNP).