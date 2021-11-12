Packers-Seahawks Injury Report: Bakhtiari Doubtful

“Not a setback. Just part of the process,” coach Matt LaFleur said of David Bakhtiari not practicing on Friday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari was activated from the physically unable to perform list this week but his return to the lineup will be at least another week away.

Bakhtiari didn’t practice on Friday. Afterward, coach Matt LaFleur listed Bakhtiari as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Not a setback. Just part of the process,” LaFleur said of Bakhtiari not practicing.

Perhaps not, but the timeline is interesting. Bakhtiari returned to practice on Oct. 20, the week of the game against Washington. The Packers practiced three days that week, with Bakhtiari on the field for all of them. The team didn’t have a true practice on a short week for Arizona but had four practices before last week’s game against Kansas City. Bakhtiari was on the field for all of those, as well. This week, he practiced on Wednesday and Thursday but wasn’t spotted in the Don Hutson Center or the practice field on Friday.

“Like I told you guys before, it’s going to be day to day,” LaFleur said. “It’s just part of the process.”

Bakhtiari signed a four-year contract extension worth $92 million on Nov. 15 – almost exactly a year ago – that briefly made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. He’s under contract through 2024. Regardless of how Bakhtiari is feeling today, there has to be a long-term viewpoint on his comeback.

Bakhtiari tore the ACL in his left knee at practice on New Year’s Eve. Sunday’s game at Kansas City marked exactly 10 months since he had surgery.

When will the team and Bakhtiari know that the time is right to take that final step and return to action?

“It’s [when] he can go out there and compete at your best ability,” LaFleur said. “I would say that’s pretty much the most important thing is just a player coming off that type of injury, it’s the confidence. And you get that confidence by going through practice and stacking those days back-to-back-to-back.”

The Packers will play at the Minnesota Vikings next week, then return home to face the Los Angeles Rams. After that, they’ll get their bye week.

With Bakhtiari unlikely to play, the Packers figure to line up against Seattle with Elgton Jenkins at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Lucas Patrick at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Billy Turner at right tackle for the fourth consecutive week.

Jenkins has been one of the team’s most valuable players. In six starts, he’s allowed only two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I was taking to Elgton and he says he feels at home at left tackle,” Runyan said. “He’s just a football player. You can put him anywhere on the offensive line at any point in the game without any practice reps and he’ll go in there and he’ll do it. He’s a really special player like that. Really smart. Knows everything that’s going on. It’s amazing to watch the stuff he’s able to do and the stuff he knows going out there. He’s so natural and comfortable out there on the edge.”

Meanwhile, two key starters – defensive tackle Kenny Clark and cornerback Eric Stokes – are questionable. Tight end Dominique Dafney and defensive tackle Kingsley Keke joined Bakhtiari as doubtful.

“Anytime you avoid a significant injury, you feel like you dodge (a bullet),” LaFleur said of Stokes, who didn't play vs. Kansas City after a pregame knee injury.

Packers Injury Report

Doubtful: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), TE Dominique Dafney (hamstring), DT Kingsley Keke (concussion).

Questionable: DT Kenny Clark (back), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle), CB Eric Stokes (knee).

Seahawks Injury Report

Seattle is practicing and has not released its injury report.

This story will be updated when the full injury reports are released.