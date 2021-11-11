Packers-Seahawks Injury Report: Wait-and-See Mode for Three Stars

All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari was limited participation on Thursday in his first practice since returning to the 53-man roster.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two of the Green Bay Packers’ Pro Bowl defenders, cornerback Jaire Alexander and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, have been on the practice field this week. When they’ll go from spectators to participants is anyone’s guess.

Alexander has missed the last five games with a shoulder injury. He and the team chose to skip surgery, which likely would have ended his season, in favor of rest and rehab. The optimism that he’ll return for the stretch run, while guarded, has grown through the weeks.

“The plan is just to try to continue to strengthen and allow his shoulder to heal, and we’ll see where he’s at,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice. “It’s going good, but there’s still a long way out.”

There’s some optimism – though perhaps a bit less – that Smith can return late in the season, too. Because of a back injury, he practiced only once during training camp, played 18 snaps in the opener, went on injured reserve and, ultimately, had surgery in late September.

“There’s always a chance” that Smith can return, LaFleur said. “But it’s a process and you’ve got to let that play itself out, and we’ll see where we’re at in a few weeks.”

LaFleur also said a decision has not been made on whether All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who was activated from the PUP list on Wednesday, will start on Sunday.

“We’ve got to get through the week of practice, and you’ve got to string back-to-back-to-back days,” LaFleur said.

Because he’s on the roster, Bakhtiari was added to the injury report. He was limited participation.

Cornerback Eric Stokes, who suffered a pregame knee injury vs. Kansas City and didn’t play, was limited participation for a second consecutive day.

By activating Bakhtiari, the Packers have 52 players on their roster. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and cornerback Isaac Yiadom, who are on the COVID-19 list, would push that to 54 – one over the limit.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: TE Dominique Dafney (hamstring), TE Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest).

Limited: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), DT Kenny Clark (back), DT Kingsley Keke (concussion), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle), CB Eric Stokes (knee).

Full: OT Dennis Kelly (back), DT Dean Lowry (hamstring).

Seahawks Injury Report

This will be updated once the Seahawks are done with practice. This was their report from Wednesday.

DNP: CB Bless Austin (not injury related), LB Cody Barton (quad), LT Duane Brown (veteran rest), S Marquise Baire (knee), DE/OLB Carlos Dunlap (veteran rest), RG Gabe Jackson (veteran rest).

Limited: RB Alex Collins (groin), T Jamarco Jones (ankle).

Full: CB Sidney Jones (hip), WR DK Metcalf (foot), CB D.J. Reed (foot), RT Brandon Shell (ankle).

