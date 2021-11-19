Packers-Vikings Final Injury Report: Bakhtiari Out, Lazard Doubtful, Gary Questionable

For Minnesota, the grandson of a Hall of Fame member of the Glory Years teams is out for Sunday's border battle.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – David Bakhtiari is out and Aaron Rodgers is in for Sunday.

Not surprisingly, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones were ruled out the NFC North clash against the Minnesota Vikings. Bakhtiari missed a fourth consecutive practice as he tries to come back from last year’s torn ACL, while Jones suffered a minor knee injury during the third quarter of last week’s game vs. Seattle.

Meanwhile, reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice as limited participation. As he forecast on Wednesday, he will be in the starting lineup and make his 25th regular-season start vs. the Vikings.

“He was limited today. He looked good throwing the football. I’m confident that he’ll be in a good place on Sunday,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

Rodgers probably will be down one of his top weapons, with receiver Allen Lazard doubtful with a shoulder injury that kept him out of practice all week. Outside linebacker Rashan Gary and defensive tackle Kingsley Keke are questionable. Gary will try to play through the hyperextended elbow sustained last week. He was limited participation on Friday, a key development after going through Thursday’s padded practice.

“I don’t know Rashan’s body, but I know his will and his mind-set,” fellow outside linebacker Preston Smith said. “He wants to do everything he can to get out on that field Sunday, and I’m pretty sure he’s been having a great rehab and great recovery, and he’s been feeling better each and every day. It’s a personal decision he has to make, and I would love to have him out there. I know his energy and his ability, and it would be great to have him out there alongside me and to have that guy on the defense.”

The Vikings have only two players on their injury report. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland, a former Packers player and a starter for most of the season, is questionable. Rookie backup guard Wyatt Davis, a third-round pick and the grandson of Packers legend Willie Davis, is out. He has not played a snap from scrimmage this season.

Packers Injury Report

Out: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), RB Aaron Jones (knee), WR Malik Taylor (abdomen).

Doubtful: WR Allen Lazard (shoulder).

Questionable: Rashan Gary (elbow), DT Kingsley Keke (concussion).

Vikings Injury Report

Out: G Wyatt Davis (ankle).

Questionable: CB Bashaud Breeland (groin).