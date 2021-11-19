Packers-Vikings Final Injury Report: Bakhtiari Out, Lazard Doubtful, Gary Questionable

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Packers-Vikings Final Injury Report: Lazard Doubtful, Gary Questionable

    For Minnesota, the grandson of a Hall of Fame member of the Glory Years teams is out for Sunday's border battle.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – David Bakhtiari is out and Aaron Rodgers is in for Sunday.

    Not surprisingly, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones were ruled out the NFC North clash against the Minnesota Vikings. Bakhtiari missed a fourth consecutive practice as he tries to come back from last year’s torn ACL, while Jones suffered a minor knee injury during the third quarter of last week’s game vs. Seattle.

    Meanwhile, reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice as limited participation. As he forecast on Wednesday, he will be in the starting lineup and make his 25th regular-season start vs. the Vikings.

    “He was limited today. He looked good throwing the football. I’m confident that he’ll be in a good place on Sunday,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

    Rodgers probably will be down one of his top weapons, with receiver Allen Lazard doubtful with a shoulder injury that kept him out of practice all week. Outside linebacker Rashan Gary and defensive tackle Kingsley Keke are questionable. Gary will try to play through the hyperextended elbow sustained last week. He was limited participation on Friday, a key development after going through Thursday’s padded practice.

    “I don’t know Rashan’s body, but I know his will and his mind-set,” fellow outside linebacker Preston Smith said. “He wants to do everything he can to get out on that field Sunday, and I’m pretty sure he’s been having a great rehab and great recovery, and he’s been feeling better each and every day. It’s a personal decision he has to make, and I would love to have him out there. I know his energy and his ability, and it would be great to have him out there alongside me and to have that guy on the defense.”

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_16605041(1)
    Play
    News

    Green Bay Packers RB Patrick Taylor ‘Thankful’ for Opportunity

    After sitting out his rookie season and getting the first two carries of his NFL career vs. Seattle, Packers RB Patrick Taylor will have a key role on Sunday at the Vikings.

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16799512
    Play
    Injuries

    Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Bakhtiari’s Absence Raises Questions

    After going through nine consecutive practices, David Bakhtiari missed a third consecutive practice on Thursday.

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16873973
    Play
    News

    Packers See Light at End of Tunnel with Newman

    Green Bay Packers rookie Royce Newman, coming off a strong performance against Seattle, has been predictably inconsistent.

    Nov 18, 2021

    The Vikings have only two players on their injury report. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland, a former Packers player and a starter for most of the season, is questionable. Rookie backup guard Wyatt Davis, a third-round pick and the grandson of Packers legend Willie Davis, is out. He has not played a snap from scrimmage this season.

    Packers Injury Report

    Out: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), RB Aaron Jones (knee), WR Malik Taylor (abdomen).

    Doubtful: WR Allen Lazard (shoulder).

    Questionable: Rashan Gary (elbow), DT Kingsley Keke (concussion).

    Vikings Injury Report

    Out: G Wyatt Davis (ankle).

    Questionable: CB Bashaud Breeland (groin).

    USATSI_17167656
    Injuries

    Packers-Vikings Final Injury Report: Bakhtiari Out, Lazard Doubtful, Gary Questionable

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_14926741
    Injuries

    Rodgers Practices, Will Start vs. Vikings

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16498694
    News

    The Many Leaders of the Pack

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17167681
    News

    Defense Tackles Longtime Weakness

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16605041(1)
    News

    Green Bay Packers RB Patrick Taylor ‘Thankful’ for Opportunity

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16799512
    Injuries

    Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Bakhtiari’s Absence Raises Questions

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_14926876
    News

    How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers at Vikings

    Nov 18, 2021
    USATSI_16873973
    News

    Packers See Light at End of Tunnel with Newman

    Nov 18, 2021
    Screenshot 2021-11-17 204615
    News

    Bakhtiari Continues to ‘Grind’ on Comeback Trail

    Nov 18, 2021