Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Bakhtiari Remains Out

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two weeks ago, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said left tackle David Bakhtiari would not practice.

He was wrong.

After Bakhtiari didn’t practice last week, his second comeback from a torn ACL having hit a wall, LaFleur on Wednesday said he didn’t think Bakhtiari would practice.

This time, he was right.

Bakhtiari, who suffered a torn ACL two days shy of one year ago, did not practice on Wednesday. Neither did right tackle Billy Turner and center Josh Myers. All three are out with knee injuries.

“David’s doing well. We’ll see where he’s at, just taking it a day at a time with him,” LaFleur said. It was a familiar refrain. But the hourglass is running short to get Bakhtiari back in the lineup.

The latest best-case scenario would be to get him back for the season finale next week at Detroit. That would give him one game to get ready for the playoffs. But even that seems far-fetched at this point. Even if Bakhtiari were to be ready for the playoffs, it’s fair to wonder whether the team would be better off sticking with an in-his-groove Yosh Nijman instead of a five-time All-Pro who’s been out for so long.

Myers was injured on the opening series of the Packers’ game against Chicago on Oct. 17. At this point, the Packers would probably be better off with experienced Lucas Patrick over the second-round rookie Myers. On Turner, who was injured on Dec. 12 against Chicago, LaFleur said he’s “still a little ways away” but has made “good progress.” Dennis Kelly has played well in two-plus games of action.

Meanwhile, the Packers placed four more players on their COVID list, including punter Corey Bojorquez and defensive tackle Kingsley Keke.

For Minnesota, Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook was activated from the COVID list but another of the team’s offensive stars, receiver Adam Thielen, was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury that required surgery. While Justin Jefferson has emerged as the superstar of their offense, it’s Thielen who leads the team with 10 touchdown receptions.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), DT Tyler Lancaster (back), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe), RT Billy Turner (knee).

Limited: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), TE Dominique Dafney (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (knee).

Full: None.

Vikings Injury Report

DNP: TE Tyler Conklin, S Harrison Smith (foot/shoulder), LB Chazz Surratt (illness).

Limited: RB Dalvin Cook (illness), FB C.J. Ham (hamstring), RB Kene Nwangwu (hamstring).

Full: None.