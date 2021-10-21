Packers-Washington Injury Report: Bakhtiari Practices Again

Starting safety Darnell Savage returned to practice after missing the second half of the Chicago game with a concussion.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – David Bakhtiari, the Green Bay Packers’ five-time All-Pro left tackle, practiced again on Thursday.

Just when he’ll return to the starting lineup – whether it’s Sunday against Washington, on a short week at Arizona or the following week at Kansas City – will be a group decision.

“It’s going to be a collaboration between our medical staff, our coaching staff and David,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “You’ve got to make sure he’s confident when he goes out there. And I think you get that confidence through your practice reps.”

The Packers will practice again on Friday, a lighter workout, to put the finishing touches on their on-the-field prep for Sunday’s game.

Officially, Bakhtiari remains on the physically unable to perform list. He’d have to be activated from PUP by 3 p.m. Saturday in order to play on Sunday.

There was only one change on Green Bay’s injury report, and it was a noteworthy one with safety Darnell Savage being limited participation. He didn’t practice on Wednesday following the concussion sustained early in the third quarter at Chicago. Veteran cornerback Kevin King was limited again after missing the Chicago game with a shoulder injury.

Washington’s injury picture looks rosier. On Wednesday, six starters didn’t practice. Four of those players practiced on Thursday, with running back Antonio Gibson, receiver Terry McLaurin and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones being limited and left tackle Charles Leno going full. Also, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, perhaps the best player on the team’s star-studded defensive front, went from limited to full. Right tackle Sam Cosmi and Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Scherff were out again.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: OT Dennis Kelly (back), C Josh Myers (knee), OLB Preston Smith (oblique).

Limited: CB Kevin King (shoulder), S Darnell Savage (concussion).

Full: WR Equanimeous St. Brown (shoulder).

DNP: RT Sam Cosmi (ankle), WR Curtis Samuel (groin), G Brandon Scherff (knee), WR Cam Sims (hamstring).

Limited: WR Dyami Brown (knee), RB Antonio Gibson (shin), CB William Jackson III (knee), WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (quad).

Full: DT Jonathan Allen (knee), LT Charles Leno (rest).

