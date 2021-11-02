Lazard Returns; More Help Could Be on Way

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated receiver Allen Lazard from the COVID-19 list and placed tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Kylin Hill on injured reserve with season-ending knee injuries.

Those transactions left the Packers with a 51-man roster. That means, once receiver Davante Adams is activated from the COVID-19 list, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) is activated from injured reserve and left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) is activated from the physically unable to perform list, Green Bay will have to trim its roster by one to stay at the 53-man maximum.

Bakhtiari, the team’s All-Pro lineman, is entering his third week of practice. He could start on Sunday at Kansas City or he could remain on PUP for one more week. That decision has been made, coach Matt LaFleur said, though there was no reason to tell the Chiefs in advance.

“Like I’ve said all along, David’s doing everything that he can, and we’ve just got to make sure that the timing is right and take it day by day,” LaFleur said. “And when he’s ready to go (and) everybody feels confident about it, then he’ll be back out there.”

Bakhtiari’s return will lead to corollary decisions. Will Elgton Jenkins, who has been starting at left tackle, move back to left guard, where he earned Pro Bowl honors last season? Or will he slide in at center, where rookie starter Josh Myers is on injured reserve?

“It’s been so exciting to have him at practice,” said Lucas Patrick, who has played most of the last four games at center. “To have the best offensive lineman in the NFL out here with our group, it just raises our practice habits. Not that we weren’t going hard, but his attention to detail is phenomenal. And the things that he can provide everyone is amazing, whether it’s just a tip for me like, ‘Hey, remember when you did this there?’ or bringing up something that another player did here that did it at a high level. That’s just who he is. It’s not just the physical. It’s the mental, even the emotional.”

Valdes-Scantling, the team’s fastest receiver, has missed the last five games. He pushed to play last week but the team took the conservative approach after not holding a full practice last week. Monday’s short practice marked his official return to the practice field.

“Any time you’re dealing with that type of injury, you never want to put a guy out there too early, because then it basically doubles the timeline for when you get a guy back,” LaFleur said. “But he’s done everything he can in his power to try and get back as quickly as possible. It was nice to see him out there today.”

Last Monday, Adams tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, Lazard was deemed a high-risk close contact, which kept him out for five days. On Monday, Lazard was back but Adams was not on the practice field.

LaFleur was hopeful that Adams and defensive coordinator Joe Barry, also out after testing positive for COVID, would be back on Thursday.

Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was in attendance – the first time since having back surgery in late September. Whether he’ll return to action is anyone’s guess, though he said on Twitter he feels like a “new man.”

“It was great to see him back in the building,” LaFleur said. “He had a big smile on his face. He seems like he’s in a pretty good frame of mind. I think that’s more of a week-by-week case. He hasn’t even really done a whole lot of rehab with our guys yet.”

One player who will not return is Tonyan, who scored 11 touchdowns last season and was on his way to a second consecutive strong performance on Thursday night at Arizona until suffering a torn ACL at the end of a season-high 33-yard catch late in the third quarter.

“That’s a tough one,” LaFleur said. “Bobby provided so much, and the thing that you really, truly appreciate about a guy like him is even when he wasn’t getting the targets, he was still doing his job. When we were asking him to chip guys, whether it was a guy like Nick Bosa and being able to put him on the ground a couple times, he did an outstanding job both in the run and the pass. And then when he was targeted, he made the most of those. I feel sick for him just knowing how much that he puts into this game, not only during the season, but in the offseason. He attacks it the right way. And I know it’s just a little blip on the radar for him. He’ll be back. He’ll be stronger. He’ll be better. But it’s definitely disappointing for us as a football team and I know it is for him, as well.”

Are the Packers for Real?