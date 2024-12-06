Lions Beat Packers: What Happened? What’s Ahead?
The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers for the second time this season, 34-31, as Jared Goff threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns and Jake Bates kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired.
Here’s a look at what happened and what’s ahead for the Packers as they get a long break until they travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.
Three Keys From the Game
One: No Interceptions By Jordan Love
Even though the Packers came up short, Jordan Love delivered a solid performance under center, throwing for 206 yards and one touchdown. He showed poise in the pocket and connected on some key throws to keep Green Bay in the game after trailing 17-7 at halftime.
However, it wasn’t a turnover-free outing for the offense. Christian Watson had a big night with four catches for 114 yards, but he lost a crucial fumble that swung momentum in Detroit’s favor. The Lions capitalized on the miscue, turning it into a field goal and a 10-0 lead – a pivotal sequence considering they ultimately secured the win by just three points.
Turnovers often become the difference in tightly contested games, and this one proved costly for a Packers team that fought hard but couldn’t overcome the mistake.
Two: Third-Down Conversions
Coming into this matchup, the Packers ranked 16th in the league in third-down conversions, converting 38.2 percent of their opportunities. After going 11-of-24 the past two games, their recent success didn’t carry over vs. Detroit, as they went just 1-of-5 – including 0-for-2 in the first half.
This inability to sustain drives put added pressure on the team, limiting their time of possession and preventing them from building offensive rhythm. The Lions, who went 7-of-15 on third-down, ran 31 more plays than the Packers.
Three: Fourth-Down Defense
While the Packers' struggles on third down offensively were a glaring issue, their inability to step up defensively on fourth down was equally costly. Against a bold Lions offense, Green Bay allowed Detroit to convert on 4- of-5 fourth-down attempts.
The definitive moment of the game came in the final seconds, when the Lions faced a critical fourth-down decision. On fourth-and-1 from Green Bay’s 21, Lions coach Dan Campbell turned down the go-ahead field goal and instead went for the first down and game-winning field goal.
Jared Goff stumbled but managed to get the ball to David Montgomery, who ran for 7 yards, which allowed them to drain the clock and secure the win.
The Lions built a 17-7 lead before halftime on a fourth-down touchdown pass to Jahmyr Gibbs and took a 24-21 lead in the third quarter on a fourth-down touchdown pass to Tim Patrick, which was preceded by a fourth-and-1 sneak by Goff.
Fourth-down stops are often game-changing plays, but the Packers couldn’t deliver in those crucial moments.
Play of the Game
Keisean Nixon’s third-quarter interception of Jared Goff was a big moment for the Packers. After Tucker Kraft’s 12-yard touchdown catch on the previous drive, which was his team-leading seventh of the season, Green Bay closed the gap to 17-14.
Nixon’s interception gave the Packers prime field position at Detroit’s 16-yard line, setting up Josh Jacobs’ second touchdown of the night to put Green Bay ahead 21-17.
While the Lions ultimately regained control and won the game, Nixon’s play was a spark in a game where Green Bay showed flashes of promise but fell short.
Player of the Game
Josh Jacobs once again proved why he’s one of the league’s most dangerous playmakers, earning his second hat trick in three games.
While his yardage total of 66 on 18 carries may not leap off the page, his impact was undeniable, as he consistently powered through defenders and kept the chains moving. Jacobs’ ability to finish drives with touchdowns was dominant.
https://x.com/packers/status/1864878266248569279
The Playoff Race
With their win over the Packers, the Lions clinched a playoff spot.
Green Bay remains in a good position to earn a playoff spot but its hopes of winning the NFC North and earning the No. 1 seed are almost dead. According to Pro Football Network, the Packers have a 4.9 percent chance to win the North and a 2.5 chance to be the No. 1 seed.
The Packers (9-4) lead the Commanders (8-5) by one game in the race for the sixth seed. Their postseason hopes remain very much alive, with a 96 percent chance to secure a spot, according to NFL.com. While this loss stings, Green Bay is still in control of its destiny and has plenty of opportunities to bounce back and solidify its playoff position.
Looking Ahead: at Seattle Seahawks
The Packers get a much-needed break before a primetime showdown with the Seahawks on Sunday night, Dec. 15.
Seattle will be fresh off an NFC West matchup with the Cardinals, with a chance to sweep Arizona and take a big step toward winning the division. Sitting at 7-5 and atop the NFC West, the Seahawks are led by Geno Smith, who’s thrown for 3,241 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Kenneth Walker anchors their ground game. Despite missing two contests, he’s racked up 542 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. In the passing attack, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is their leading receiver with 70 catches for 829 yards and four touchdowns. DK Metcalf, a typically dominant force, hasn’t matched his usual production this season, tallying 50 receptions for 763 yards and three scores.
The Seahawks are 15th in points scored, 12th in points allowed and minus-6 in turnovers.
Latest Green Bay Packers News
