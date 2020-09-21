‘Special’ Jones Delivers Another Money Performance

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Whether it’s with the Green Bay Packers via a contract extension over the next few months or in free agency after the season, running back Aaron Jones is going to become an incredibly wealthy man sometime in the next six months.

Jones’ all-around skill-set was put on full display during a 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions. Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards. His 236 yards from scrimmage were the most by a Packers player in 64 years and the third-highest figure in franchise history behind legendary receivers Billy Howton (257 yards vs. the Los Angeles Rams in 1956) and Don Hutson (237 in vs. the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1943). Combined with his 226 yards at Kansas City last season, Jones became the first player in franchise history to have two games with 225-plus yards from scrimmage.