Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans
The Green Bay Packers will face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in sweltering Nashville. Can Malik Willis lead the Packers to another win in place of Jordan Love?
Fight to the Finish?
Neither team has been a fourth-quarter juggernaut.
The Packers have been outscored 10-6 in the fourth quarter. The Titans have outscored their opponents 27-10 in the first half but been outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter.
Jordan Love Inactive
As reported by NFL Network on Saturday, Packers quarterback Jordan Love will miss a second game with the knee injury sustained against the Eagles.
Of note, according to The Action Network, backup quarterbacks in their first start since 2021 have gone 29-57-1 overall and 45-40-2 against the spread. In Start 2, the backups have gone 16-30 overall and 24-22 against the spread.
The Titans are 3-point favorites; sportsbooks all week expected Love would be inactive.
Willis started three games for the Titans as a rookie in 2022. In four starts, his team has scored 16, 14, 17 and 17 points. Last week, he threw for a career-high 122 yards and his first touchdown.
Week 3 Domination
In a bit of an oddity, according to Pro Football Network, the Packers have a league-best five-game winning streak in Week 3.
To keep that streak alive, it will be up to Malik Willis, who was 12-of-14 passing vs. the Colts to support a run-heavy attack. Green Bay ran the ball on 20 of 22 plays in the first quarter.
Willis is going to have to make plays through the air to beat a much better Titans defense. Green Bay’s defense is going to have to rise to the occasion, too. Critically, the Packers are fifth in third-down defense and the Titans are 31st in third-down offense.
“I don’t need any validation,” Willis said of his performance. “I’ve been in the league, this is going on my third year, so I’m doing something right, regardless, if I get the opportunity to show it or not, right? I just continue to try to work hard and take advantage of any opportunity I can get. If not, you learn from those mistakes and the next opportunity you get, you keep working until then. I think that’s the mentality to have.”
Packers-Titans Weather Report
Last week, the Packers beat the Colts in the second-hottest home game in franchise history.
It will be even hotter on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
According to Weather.com, the high for Sunday will reach 90 degrees. With 62 percent humidity, the dew point will be a stifling 75. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
It was 85 with 58 percent humidity at kickoff last week but approached 90 during the game.
“You’ve got to overload the water. Overload,” running back Josh Jacobs said. “If you’re sick from drinking too much fluids, then you’re doing good.”
According to Stathead, a 90-degree temperature at kickoff would tie for the hottest in franchise history; it was 90 for a victory at Jacksonville in 2016.
“I didn’t know that Tennessee changed its field (from grass) to turf,” Keisean Nixon said. “It’s going to be hot as hell. I’ve been drinking a lot of water. It’ll be all right.”
Grandson of a Legend
Bob Skoronski was the left tackle for the Glory Years Packers. He was a Pro Bowler for the 1966 Super Bowl champions.
His grandson, Peter, is the Titans’ starting left guard.
“I adored him, and I adored the Packers. I was a diehard Packers fan for pretty much my whole life, until I was drafted,” Skoronski, who will be a team captain this week, told Titans beat reporters. “That organization will always be significant to me and my family just because of my grandfather’s life, and the life that he lived.”
Skoronski was the 11th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is excited to play the Packers, who have a “hell of a front seven.”
“I think he’s a really good player,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s a first-rounder for a reason, very talented. I think they’ve got a pretty good O-line overall. And I know they’re getting coached by one of the best. Bill Callahan is a legend.”
More Packers-Titans Ties
Before LaFleur became coach of the Packers in 2019, he was the Titans’ offensive coordinator in 2018. That team went 9-7 and missed the playoffs behind an offense that finished 25th in total offense and 27th in scoring.
“That was my first opportunity to call plays,” he said. “Definitely went through some struggles. Like I talk about with our team and our players, anytime you go through something that’s hard and you can come out the other side, you’re usually better for it.
“There was a ton of learning experiences along the way, some things that I’m proud of how I handled and some things that you wish you could go back. But you’ve got to learn from it and move on, both positively and negatively. But I did appreciate my time there.”
How to Watch: Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans
Records: The Packers are 1-1 and the Titans are 0-2.
Where: Nissan Stadium.
Kickoff: noon.
TV: Fox, with Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston on the call and Laura Okmin reporting from the sideline. Here is the broadcast map from 506 Sports.
Radio: Here’s the list of Packers Radio Network stations, featuring Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren. Or, listen on Sirius Satellite Radio on Channel 121, 386 or through the app. Sports USA Radio also will broadcast the game, with Larry Kahn and former NFL kicker Stephen Gostkowski in the call.
Coaches: Green Bay – Matt LaFleur (57-28, sixth season). Tennessee – Brian Callahan (0-2, first season).
The line: The Titans are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and 3-point favorites at FanDuel. All week, oddsmakers expected Malik Willis would start.
Power rankings: In the On SI NFL power rankings, the Packers are 13th and the Titans are 28th. Green Bay fell just short of the Top 10 in our national Consensus NFL Power Rankings.
