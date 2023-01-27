100 Days of Mocks: Packers Grab Corner in PFF Mock

With exactly 90 days until the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, our mock-a-day series continues with the latest from Pro Football Focus.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Do the Green Bay Packers need another cornerback? Not really. That didn’t stop Pro Football Focus’ Marcus Mosher from picking South Carolina’s Cam Smith in his latest mock draft.

“Of all the cornerbacks in this class, no player is better when the ball is in the air than Cam Smith,” Mosher wrote. “He racked up four interceptions and 15 pass breakups over the past (two) years. The Packers are already mostly set in the secondary, but Smith is too good of a player to pass up here at No. 15.”

With Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas, Green Bay has an established duo. So long as Eric Stokes returns to his rookie form after a dismal second season that ended with an ankle injury, the Packers will be set.

But you can never have enough good corners, as the Packers know after losing Alexander and Stokes the past two seasons. Plus, this year’s fourth cornerback, Keisean Nixon, is headed to free agency.

Smith earned second-team all-SEC honors each of the past two seasons. According to the official stats, Smith had three interceptions and 14 passes defensed in 2021 and one interception and six passes defensed in 2022. Including two picks in 2020, he finished with six career interceptions.

Of exactly 200 FBS-level cornerbacks who played 300 coverage snaps in 2022, according to PFF, Smith ranked 38th with a 47.4 percent completion rate allowed and 36th with 15.5 coverage snaps per reception. However, he was a penalty machine with an FBS-worst 10 penalties.

Playing mostly on the perimeter in 2020 and 2021, Smith played 196 snaps in the slot this past season, according to PFF.

Also in the mock, the Bears traded back and all the NFC North’s first-round picks were used on defensive players.

In a bonus mock from Pro Football Network, the Packers grabbed the same outside linebacker that Daniel Jeremiah sent to Green Bay in his Monday mock.

