12 Things To Watch on Packers Family Night

The quarterbacks will be in the spotlight while roster battles at running back, guard and elsewhere will take center stage during Saturday's Family Night practice.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Ultimately, Saturday’s Family Night is just one of many practices during Green Bay Packers training camp.

Of course, this one will have somewhere in the neighborhood of 60,000 fans in attendance.

“It’s going to be great from an intensity standpoint to have the fans back at Lambeau,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday. “We have all missed that so much. It’s going to be great to just feel that energy, that excitement.”

With the event being televised, LaFleur will keep things “somewhat vanilla” for competitive purposes. There are new wrinkles on offense and new coordinators on defense and special teams.

Of course, scheme doesn’t matter during training camp. It’s about which players can get the job done. Here are 12 things you need to know before the team’s showcase practice.

1. The Return of Aaron Rodgers

The Aaron Rodgers saga took most of the oxygen out of the offseason. Of course, after skipping the three weeks of organized team activities and the mandatory minicamp, Rodgers returned for the start of training camp. He’s been sensational in terms of velocity and accuracy. This will be his first time demonstrating that in front of a larger audience. Presumably, he will be greeted with raucous applause by the fans when the quarterbacks are introduced.

2. Love Is In the Air

The Packers drafted Jordan Love with their first-round pick in 2020. With COVID wiping out last year’s Family Night and preseason, and with Love spending the regular season as the No. 3 quarterback, he still hasn’t thrown a pass under the bright lights.

“I’m super-excited,” Love said. “That will be my first time seeing it full. Obviously, last year even in the playoffs when we bumped it up to I think it was 25 percent, coming out to see all the fans in the stadium was pretty sweet. I’m definitely excited to see the stadium packed out.”

Love has made enough throws during camp to excite the coaches in terms of his potential future as the starting quarterback. He’s also battled inconsistency. On Thursday, after starting with two incompletions, he completed nine consecutive passes. That streak ended with a bad interception.

3. Who Is Kurt Benkert?

Kurt Benkert, who won a tryout against Chad Kelly to get signed and then outlasted veteran Blake Bortles to stick on the roster, has an engaging personality with some impressive physical tools. But can he play? His work during camp has mostly gone unnoticed. Rodgers and Love have taken every single rep during the main part of practice. Benkert’s chances have come during the young-guys period at the end of practice.

“I believe I can do it and I know I can do it,” Benkert said. “I can make all the throws. It’s just the battle of doing that consistently with little reps that’s the hard part, but that’s the life of any third guy in the league. You’ve just got to be ready when your number’s called and you have to prepare like you’re the starter and you may never touch the field. And I think for me, the challenge is daily. You’ve seen all these videos of Aaron talking about my feet and positioning and weight transfer. That to me is the fun part. I’m 26, and I still don’t have it all the way down. Nobody really does, so to be around guys that have done it even longer. He’s in Year 17. Like I want to be in Year 17 one day and still working on the little things and that kind of keeps me going.”

Packers Quarterbacks at Training Camp 14 Gallery 14 Images

4. No. 3 Running Back?

Everyone knows Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are the top running backs and will get the overwhelming majority of carries once the season begins. But who will join them on the 53-man roster? Dexter Williams, a sixth-round pick in 2019 who did practically nothing during his first two NFL seasons, has been one of the surprises of training camp. He’s consistently taken the No. 3 reps. Patrick Taylor, with his James Starks-like build, would have been drafted last year if not for a foot injury that kept him on the sideline as a rookie. And the Packers invested a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft on do-it-all Kylin Hill.

LaFleur has promised a live period at the end of practice. It will be interesting to see those three backs get some work against live tackling on Saturday and in the preseason.

“We’ll try to feature those guys throughout,” LaFleur said. “A.J. will get in there a little bit [during the preseason] but, for the most part, you’re going to see those three other backs get the bulk of the carries in the preseason.”

5. Wide Open at Wide Receiver

At receiver, Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers are locks to make the roster. The battle to be the sixth or seventh receiver has been hotly contested.

“There’s not a huge difference I don’t think talent-wise between 2 and 10 at this point,” Aaron Rodgers said. “The goal is to get those guys to stretch themselves personally, to be comfortable to show their personality, but to be a professional in their preparation on the field. I think that’s what’s going to separate those last 2, 3, 4, counting the practice squad, spots. There’s a lot of guys in the mix. Obviously, bringing Funch [Devin Funchess] back from being off last year, he’s a big, strong talented guy who has played at a high level before. Juwann [Winfree] had a really nice offseason. Obviously, Malik [Taylor] and EQ [Equanimeous St. Brown] made the roster last year and made strides for us. So, it’s going to be interesting to see how it all shakes out.”

Based on the offseason practices and the start of training camp, Winfree might have the upper hand. He’s made as many plays as any receiver not named Adams. As the sixth (or seventh) receiver, special teams will play a key role.

6. Big Battles at Guard

With Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins filling in for David Bakhtiari at left tackle, Jon Runyan and Ben Braden have been splitting the first-team reps. Meanwhile, at right guard, Braden has taken some of the No. 1 reps from incumbent starter Lucas Patrick.

Those spots are up for grabs, LaFleur said. The candidates have interesting stories. Runyan, of course, is the son of longtime NFL starter Jon Runyan Sr. In four seasons in the NFL, Braden has played four snaps on offense – all at the end of last year’s blowout win at San Francisco. Patrick, who got his shot with the Packers as a tryout player at the team’s rookie camp in 2016, started 15 games last season. He’s a favorite of Rodgers.

“Anytime you can start for one of the best offenses in NFL history, it’s going to help your confidence,” Patrick said. “But I think the biggest thing it did for me was just build confidence in my technique, in my knowledge of the offense. I’m never going to take it for granted. I still think it’s super-cool to play in the NFL, but I just feel more comfortable when I see certain things on defense, that I have seen that in a game at game speed with the MVP behind me and with the linemen next to me that we’re playing with. It’s just more comfortable.”

7. Tough Sledding vs. Slaton

Green Bay made only one noteworthy addition to the defensive line and that was the fifth-round selection of TJ Slaton. Listed at 330 pounds, his size could make him a key addition to Green Bay’s chronically weak run defense.

“He’s the biggest guy in our room,” veteran defensive lineman Dean Lowry said. “You see him in individual periods. He’s got some explosiveness, too. He has that great combination. For him now, it’s just working on technique and being consistent day in and day out. It’s tough for young guys, especially playing a very physical position. I think he’s on his way.”

8. No. 4 Outside Linebacker

As is the case with Jones and Dillon at running back, there’s no doubt the Packers are going to lean on the trio of Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary at outside linebacker. Who else will make the roster? Nobody has emerged. The ankle injury sustained on Monday by Randy Ramsey, a top performer on special teams, complicates matters.

The team invested a seventh-round pick last year on Jonathan Garvin but he was inactive for the second half of his rookie season. Tipa Galeai, an undrafted rookie last year who flashed at camp last summer, hasn’t done much. He was skunked during the one-on-ones on Thursday. Delonate Scott, an undrafted rookie last year who spent his rookie season on the defensive line, hasn’t done much, either. The Packers claimed Chauncey Rivers, an undrafted free agent last year, off waivers from Baltimore on Thursday. One superb pass rush or one big play on special teams could make the difference.

9. Different Stokes

First-round cornerback Eric Stokes has taken his lumps through the first week of training camp. There have been moments of strong coverage, even against All-Pro Adams. At other times, such as a one-on-one rep against Winfree on Thursday, Stokes looks overmatched.

His development obviously is critical. Veteran Kevin King (hamstring) hasn’t practiced. King’s injury history suggests Stokes is going to be thrust into the lineup, ready or not.

“I just try to reiterate to him that you’re going against the best at their position in Aaron and Davante, and so there’s going to be some tough moments,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s got the right mentality and the right mindset, continuing to push to get better. He knows that when you’re going against the best, it’s only going to make you better. I think he’s got the right mindset for that.”

10. Back In Black

With Will Redmond sidelined by injury, the No. 3 safety/No. 6 defensive back is open. Henry Black, an undrafted free agent last year, has worked ahead of Vernon Scott, a seventh-round pick last year, in that role.

It will be interesting to see if undrafted free agents Christian Uphoff or Innis Gaines make a push for that role. Both players had interceptions on Thursday. Gaines played some in the slot at TCU while Uphoff has a big-time combination of size and athleticism.

11. Punting Battle

More than a week into camp, the punting battle between JK Scott and Ryan Winslow hasn’t really started. They’ve each done some situational punting but they haven’t had an extensive head-to-head battle yet. That probably will happen on Saturday.

Scott, a fifth-round pick in 2018, hasn’t been good enough. Of 32 qualifying punters during his rookie season, Scott ranked 26th in net average. Of 31 qualifying punters in 2019, he ranked 24th. Of 30 qualifying punters in 2020, he ranked 28th. Winslow, an undrafted free agent in 2018, punted six times in two games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 in place of veteran Andy Lee. He had a net average of 44.2 yards on those kicks. For something of a comparison, Scott’s net average last season was 37.0 yards.

12. Who Are Those Zebras?

LaFleur said he’d have a Big Ten crew working Family Night. The joint practices with the New York Jets on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19 ahead of their preseason game on Aug. 21 will feature NFL officials. Those will be important to get some clarity on a rules change.

“The one that has the greatest impact on the game is the low block, which right now is within the tight end box,” LaFleur explained. “They said 2 yards outside of the tackle, 5 yards downfield, 5 yards behind the line of scrimmage. That’s a big-time penalty. You’re talking about a 15-yard penalty. This morning, went through some of our clips from last season on the defensive side of the ball, whether it’s on screen plays or what we call transportation schemes where they’re pulling tackles and you’ve got a corner having to take a tackle. A lot of guys are taught to cut those tackles. Well, that’s going to be a foul. It is going to have a significant impact on the game of football, I believe.”

How To Watch Packers Family Night

Here are the stations that will be broadcasting: WACY-TV in Green Bay and WDJT-TV in Milwaukee, as well as WAOW-TV in Wausau, WKOW-TV in Madison, WXOW-TV in La Crosse, WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, KQDS-TV in Duluth-Superior and WLUC-TV in Escanaba-Marquette. The event will also be televised on KCRG-TV and WHBF-TV in Iowa; KATN-TV, KYUR-TV and KJUD-TV in Alaska; and KSFY in Sioux Falls, SD.

Packers Injury Report

Here’s the injury report from Thursday’s practice. Don’t expect anyone from the bottom four categories to participate.

Returned to Practice: LB Ray Wilborn (COVID), TE Josiah Deguara (knee). Deguara took part only in individual drills. “We’re going to slowly integrate him” back into practice, LaFleur said.

New Injuries: WR Chris Blair (ankle).

Old Injuries: OLB Randy Ramsey (ankle), ILB Kamal Martin (knee).

Non-Football Injury List: CB Kevin King (hamstring), S Will Redmond (foot), OLB Za’Darius Smith (back), LB Isaiah McDuffie (hamstring), DT Kingsley Keke (ankle).

Physically Unable to Perform List: TE Dominique Dafney (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee).