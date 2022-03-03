14 Packers Prospects to Watch at Scouting Combine

With on-the-field workouts at the Scouting Combine beginning on Thursday, a scout listed 14 first-round possibilities that mesh with the Green Bay Packers' needs.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Scouting Combine began on Tuesday, meaning Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, his scouts and the coaching staff will get to watch and meet more than 320 NFL prospects this week.

Quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends will work out on Thursday. On Friday, it’s the offensive linemen, running backs and specialists. The focus shifts to the defense on Saturday with the defensive linemen and linebackers. The Combine will conclude on Sunday with the defensive backs.

Workouts are just part of the Scouting Combine. It’s a chance to get all the top prospects in one place for medical checks. Plus, teams are allotted 45 formal interviews. Many of those will be used on juniors; senior prospects often are interviewed at all-star games, so the annual “Player A met with Team Z” stuff can be irrelevant.

While personnel people like Gutekunst love to talk about taking the “best player available,” the best player available tends to mesh with need – especially in the first few rounds.

“I’ve always felt your needs subconsciously kind of factor in,” Gutekunst said last week. “The way we’ve always done it, the way Ron (Wolf) and Ted (Thompson) always taught us, is we’re scouting for our football team, not the league in general. We’re scouting for our football team. If you have some needs or maybe some weaknesses on your football team, as you’re looking at players, you’re looking at how they fit into our football team. So, naturally, you’ll probably evaluate those guys a little higher.

“Especially during this early part of the process, we try not to focus in like that. We try to look at everybody and evaluate them as we can. As we get closer in April, we start strategizing with the draft: where it’s strong, where it’s not, where you maybe need to move to to accomplish what we want to try to accomplish in the draft. Ted would always warn against even that. You’ve got to let it come to you because, if you’re trying to move around to accomplish goals in the draft, sometimes you can bypass really, really good players.”

So, what are those needs that could combine with first-round talent? The immediate ones include receiver, defensive line and outside linebacker (assuming the Packers release Za’Darius Smith). Depending on free agency, the Packers could use a linebacker (to replace De’Vondre Campbell) or cornerback (to add to Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes). Looking ahead, safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage are entering their final season under contract, as are versatile offensive linemen Billy Turner and Elgton Jenkins.

With that as a backdrop, a veteran scout listed these 14 players as potential first-round prospects for the Packers, who own the 28th pick of the first round. He left out players he believed would be taken within the top 15 selections. The players are grouped by position, then listed in alphabetical order.