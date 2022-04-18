14 Players Who Could Be Packers’ First-Round Picks

Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, Georgia’s George Pickens, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson

Two receivers who consistently fall into Green Bay’s range in mock drafts are USC’s Drake London and Ohio State’s Chris Olave. That’s not happening, though, three scouts agreed. The physical Burks, rangy Pickens and explosive Dotson are the receivers who could be available and make the most sense.

Can Dotson line up across the formation or is he mostly a slot weapon? At 5-foot-10 5/8, that’s a legit question. If the Packers view him as mostly a slot, then he probably won’t be a consideration given the investment in veteran Randall Cobb and 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers.

Burks is a YAC machine who would be a great fit in Matt LaFleur’s offense. At Georgia, Pickens was compared to another former Bulldogs star, A.J. Green. He’s not as fast as Marquez Valdes-Scantling but he’s got better hands and is a better deep-ball tracker.

The wild card is North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, who has a freakish combination of height and speed. Interestingly, two of the scouts surveyed for this story said their teams didn’t consider Watson a first-round pick but believed some team would take him in the first based on traits.