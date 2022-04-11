17 Days Until NFL Draft: 17 Facts in Replacing No. 17

In 2014, the Packers used a second-round draft choice on Adams. He started right away but had to bide his time behind Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb. Those two veterans had a connection with Aaron Rodgers that Adams had to build.

When they did, they became practically unstoppable.

“I told him in the locker room, the thing that I will miss 20 years down the line is moments where you make a subtle adjustment, you look over at the guy and it’s a stud like 17 and he just went like this (head nod),” Rodgers said after a victory at Chicago that was highlighted by a key 41-yard pass that was created with nothing more than a nod. “Like the whole body started tingling. I just knew it was going to be one of those special plays.”

The Packers’ rookie receivers, obviously, won’t have that. Rodgers probably will have to lean on Allen Lazard and Cobb early in the season.