19 Days Until Training Camp: Packers Aren’t Very Giving

Just how many consecutive interceptions would Aaron Rodgers have to throw to no longer be No. 1 all-time in interception percentage?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Just don’t give away the game.

In the NFL most weeks, that can be a winning approach. Since Matt LaFleur took over as coach of the Green Bay Packers in 2019, his teams have won more games than every other team in the NFL by taking better care of the football than every other team in the NFL.

Over the last three seasons, the Packers have turned over the ball 37 times. The New Orleans Saints (43) are the only other team with less than 50 giveaways over that span. Talk about consistency: Green Bay was No. 2 with 13 giveaways in 2019, No. 1 with 11 giveaways in 2020, tied for No. 1 with 13 giveaways in 2021. It’s the first time in franchise history with three consecutive seasons of 13-or-fewer turnovers.

To be sure, it helps to have four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers slinging the passes. He’s in a league of his own when it comes to pre-snap recognition, decision-making and accuracy.

In NFL history, Rodgers is No. 1 all-time with a 1.307 interception percentage. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is No. 2 with a 1.578 interception percentage. On the surface, they appear to be pretty close with about a quarter-percent difference.

Here’s the math, though. If Mahomes hijacked the State Farm role from Rodgers and took the season off to film commercials, Rodgers would have to throw 20 consecutive interceptions to start this season to fall behind Mahomes. Or, with a typical season of 550 attempts, Rodgers would have to toss 28 interceptions.

Considering Rodgers has had the NFL’s lowest interception percentage each of the last four seasons, you’d be more likely to be harpooned by a unicorn while on the way to get some dollar gas. Rodgers threw a career-high 13 interceptions in 2008, his first season as the Packers’ starter, and has thrown less than 10 interceptions a record 11 consecutive seasons.

It’s not just Rodgers, though. The Packers lost only six fumbles last season, tied for the best mark in franchise history. The culprits, with one apiece: running back Aaron Jones, running back AJ Dillon, backup quarterback Jordan Love and seldom-used receiver Juwann Winfree on offense, and receiver Randall Cobb and receiver Malik Taylor on special teams.

Two things are remarkable.

First, quarterbacks, because they’re so vulnerable with the ball, are almost always the top culprits in fumbles. And yet Rodgers didn’t lose any. Rodgers fumbled four times, tied for 31st in the NFL; Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Bears quarterback Justin Fields fumbled 12 times (tied for fourth) and Lions quarterback Jared Goff fumbled nine times (tied for 11th).

Second, Rodgers’ primary receivers didn’t fumble at all. Of the eight receivers to catch a pass last season, only Winfree (two) put the ball on the ground. Davante Adams (123 receptions), Allen Lazard (40) and Cobb (28) caught a combined 191 passes without a fumble.

Lazard, Cobb and Sammy Watkins are the projected top three to open the upcoming season. Last season with Baltimore, Watkins caught 27 passes with one fumble.

Lazard has never fumbled on his 109 career receptions. Watkins fumbled four times on 116 receptions the past three seasons. The four seasons prior to that, he had zero fumbles on 167 receptions. Cobb hasn’t fumbled on offense since 2019 with Dallas. In 498 receptions with the Packers, he has fumbled three times.

The past three seasons, the Packers have a league-high 28 games without a turnover. They are 26-2 in those games.

The Packers just need to play to that standard in the playoffs. In the 2020 NFC Championship Game, Jones’ fumble at the start of the second half helped put them in a 28-10 hole. In the 2021 divisional round, the Packers never regained momentum after Marcedes Lewis’ fumble in the first quarter ruined their red-hot start.