20 Reasons Why This Will Be Year Packers Finally Win Super Bowl

At least to start the season, this won’t be the best group surrounding Aaron Rodgers on offense. But he could be surrounded by the best overall team.

For years, the pressure has been on Rodgers to carry the load. That might not be the case this year. The defense should be really good, maybe even great. The special teams should be considerably improved. If David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are on the field for the stretch run, the offensive line should be excellent.

“I think our defense is going to be tough,” Rodgers said. “Watching a lot of college football, you knew that defense was pretty damn good, so adding those kids is going to help. Bringing back Rasul, I thought, was a big piece for us. I’m excited about that. Defensively, there will be high expectations. The biggest jump is (special) teams, and Rich is an interesting personality, for sure. I think he’s going to be bring a lot to our special teams. I’m excited about watching those guys work.”

If it all goes according to plan, Rodgers might not have to carry a leaky defense and shoddy special teams atop his shoulders. That would be good, because he’s been unable to do it.

“Daily excellence is our goal,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “I tell the defense all the time, if you can walk out of this building 1 percent better than you walked in it -- and it sounds maybe kind of corny or cheesy -- but I think if you take that mentality every single day, it’s so important.

“When your captains, your best players, are your hardest-working players and they’re the most consistent players, that trickles down. I think it’s so great that we have guys that, they look back at last year and even though from a team standpoint it was brutal, devastating, we didn’t hoist the Lombardi Trophy, so in our mind it’s a failure as a team, but when you do look at the specifics of the way we played, we played good. But our goal is to play great and our goal is to play great every single week, and we’ve got a bunch of guys in that locker room that have that mindset and we’re chomping at the bit to get started.”

You never know what’s going to happen with injuries, but all the pieces could be in place for this team to be a real three-phase juggernaut for the playoffs.