2022 NFL Draft Ultimate Preview: Outside Linebackers

Measureables: 6-4 5/8, 254. 34 arms. 4.58 40, DNP shuttle, 21 bench.

Analytical stats: It’s not just the splash plays, though he’s got those with 12 sacks, 18 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles. The ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year led all FBS linemen with 70 tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, 112 edge defenders in this draft class rushed the quarterback at least 275 times. Johnson ranked 45th in its pass-rushing productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap.

Who’s tough to block? Players who draw a lot of holding penalties. Johnson drew nine – three more than anyone else in the draft class, according to Sports Info Solutions. SIS has a run-stop metric called adjusted tackle depth plus, which compares actual tackle depth to the expected tackle depth based on personnel, intended run gap, and the defender’s pre-snap alignment. Of 32 edge defenders in its draft guide, Johnson ranked 24th (but only slightly below the average). Runs to his gap were bounced elsewhere 21 percent of the time, which ranked seventh.

Personal touch: The third time was the charm for Johnson. Because of bad grades in high school, he started his career at Independence Community College. In 2019, he landed at Georgia. After two years with the Bulldogs, it was off to Florida State. Finally, he found stardom.

“I didn’t really know what a big-time college was like,” he said at the Combine. “I was at Independence Community College for 18 months. Then, boom, I pop on the scene at Georgia. That was like the biggest flip you could make. That was pretty crazy. Then things kind of didn’t go as I hoped at Georgia in terms of snap count, rhythm, stuff like that. Then I ended up going to Florida State, so that’s a second transfer. Like I said, it’s a bad stigma to go from the SEC to another conference. I knew what the stigma was. I knew what the perception was. So, I control what I can control.”

Stigma? Maybe. But Johnson bet on himself and won. “Last year at Georgia, being a spot player, he was more what scouts refer to as a flash guy,” Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy told The Associated Press. “He made plays in flashes and then he’d be off the field. Now he’s in a more prominent role. He’ll be playing a lot more snaps. It was good for him, having that first game against Notre Dame, on a nationally televised big stage, having all the eyes of America on him, and really showed up early in that game, being disruptive, making plays behind the line of scrimmage.”

Independence was featured on Season 3 of Netflix’s “Last Chance U.” The population of Independence, Kan., is about 8,700. There wasn’t much to do besides play video games and dream about getting to the NFL. “I wouldn’t be the man or player I am today without that journey,” he said at the Combine.

NFL Draft Bible Scouting Report: Johnson is an athletic playmaker on the defensive line with a muscular build and long arms giving him a physical advantage. Johnson excels versus the run, playing from 4, 3 and 2 point stances from both the strong and weak side. He has tremendous play strength due to his build and technique - regularly playing with low pad level and gaining inside hand placement to create a pop at the point of attack and then stack his block. Johnson’s raw physicality and power overwhelms tight ends and some tackles and he is a terror to block throughout the full play.