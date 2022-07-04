23 Days Until Training Camp: There Will Be Fireworks

General manager Brian Gutekunst shipped his two second-round picks to the rival Vikings to move up to No. 34 overall to grab Watson. If he can maximize his incredible combination of size and speed, Watson could pick up the baton as the Packers’ next great second-round receiver.

“His combination of size and speed is great,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said in May. “He’s a big guy. He can move. He’s going to be a problem once he figures things out. So, I’m excited about that. He handles himself the right way. Ever since he showed up, he’s come in with a great mindset, intelligent and just ready to learn. So, that’s probably his best attribute right there is just his willingness to really absorb what you have to say and improve on it. I’m excited about that.”

Only one Packers rookie has topped 1,000 receiving yards. That was Billy Howton, who led the NFL with 1,231 yards in 1952. James Lofton, Sterling Sharpe, James Jones, Greg Jennings and Max McGee were the other rookies to top 600 yards as rookies.

Watson is +800 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at SI Sportsbook.