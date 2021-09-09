September 9, 2021
3 Days Until Kickoff: Campbell Could be Super Addition at Linebacker

After three swings and misses at the position the past three seasons, general manager Brian Gutekunst made a key pickup by signing De'Vondre Campbell.
Note: This is the seventh in a series of positional stories focused on the big story lines entering Week 1 of the NFL season.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2018, with Jake Ryan having suffered a torn ACL in practice, the Green Bay Packers acquired third-year linebacker Antonio Morrison in a trade with the Colts.

Strike one.

In 2019, with Oren Burks out with a partially torn pectoral, the Packers acquired fourth-year linebacker B.J. Goodson in a trade with the Giants.

Strike two.

In 2020, the Packers took a flier on seventh-year linebacker Christian Kirksey, who was coming off two injury-plagued seasons following two big-time seasons with Cleveland.

Strike three.

Good thing this isn’t baseball.

