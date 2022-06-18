32 Fantasy Facts, Including a Packers Doozy

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There have been a lot of ways to slice and dice the trade of Davante Adams and what’s next for the Green Bay Packers’ receiver corps.

This one, from Michael Fabiano’s “32 Fantastic Fantasy Football Stats” story for Sports Illustrated, is pretty incredible.

Davante Adams had 669 catches and 73 touchdowns in his 116 career games with the Green Bay Packers. He was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Without him, the Packers’ top three wideouts are Allen Lazard, Christian Watson and Randall Cobb. The trio has produced a combined 700 catches and 66 touchdowns in the NFL.

Based on the offseason practices, the Packers could go into the season with Lazard, Cobb and Sammy Watkins, not the rookie Watson, as the primary receivers. Even with that, the numbers are amazing.

Over the last six seasons, Adams leads all NFL players with 581 receptions and 69 touchdown receptions – Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans is a distant second with 60 touchdowns – and paces all NFL receivers with 7,192 receiving yards.

Over that same span, Watkins has 223 receptions for 3,030 yards and 19 touchdowns, Cobb has 285 receptions for 3,290 yards and 21 touchdowns and Lazard has 109 receptions for 1,448 yards and 14 touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2018.

Combined, that’s 617 receptions for 7,768 yards and 54 touchdowns. Compared to Adams, those three veterans are plus-36 in receptions, plus-576 in yards and minus-15 in touchdowns.

Adding in everyone else on the depth chart hardly changes the reality. The other returning players are Juwann Winfree (eight catches, zero touchdowns in three seasons), Malik Taylor (seven catches, one touchdown in two seasons) and Amari Rodgers (four catches, zero touchdowns in one season). The group is rounded out by four rookies – second-rounder Watson, fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs, seventh-rounder Samori Toure and undrafted free agent Danny Davis.

“I like production over potential,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said during the minicamp. “We have some production. We have a lot of potential. So, we need to temper expectations and heighten the accountability. I think that’s the most important thing for those guys. There’s guys who’ve done some things in the league and there’s guys that haven’t, and they’re going to get opportunities, so reasonable expectations for those guys and then high expectations and accountability for the entire room.

“Excited about Randall. We’ve played a lot of football together. Excited about Sammy. Excited about Allen Lazard. He’s been our dirty work guy for most of his career here. Now he’s getting an opportunity to be a No. 1 receiver, so I’m not worried about him at all stepping into that role.”

