6 Days Until Training Camp: Packers Safeties Preview

GREEN BAY, Wis. – At a position group in which communication and chemistry is almost as important as talent, Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage will be entering their fourth season together. With the first practice of training camp set for July 27, here is a preview of the safeties.

Packers Safeties Depth Chart

Adrian Amos turned in his typically strong season. He started every game, as usual. He tackled well, as usual. He made some key plays, as usual. In 2021, Amos started all 17 games and led the defense with 1,048 snaps. Amos was second on the team with 94 tackles, tied for third with two interceptions – his fourth consecutive season with two picks – and fourth with eight passes defensed.

Darnell Savage and Rashan Gary were the team’s first-round picks in 2019 and both will be back through 2023 after the team picked up their fifth-year options. Savage started all 17 games and was second on the team in snaps. He wasn’t as impactful as in 2020, though. In 15 games the year prior, Savage posted 75 tackles, four interceptions and 12 passes defensed. In 2021, he had 63 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defensed.

Shawn Davis will enter training camp as the No. 3 safety. The resume is thinner than rice paper. A fifth-round pick by the Colts in 2021, he failed to make their roster and wound up on Green Bay’s practice squad. He was added to the active roster for the final five games of the season but played only once, with a tackle on special teams vs. Cleveland.