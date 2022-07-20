7 Days Until Training Camp: Packers Cornerbacks Preview

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The starting ingredient for every championship team is a great quarterback. Therefore, it stands to reason that stopping those quarterbacks also is critically important. With Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes, the Green Bay Packers might have the best trio of cornerbacks in the NFL. With the first practice of training camp set for July 27, here is a preview of the cornerbacks.

Packers Cornerbacks Depth Chart

Last season, 77 cornerbacks played at least 400 coverage snaps. For reference, the median completion rate allowed was 62.9 percent and the median passer rating allowed was 90.9, according to Pro Football Focus. Keep those figures in mind for Green Bay’s starting trio.

Jaire Alexander earned All-Pro honors in 2020, when he was fourth in completion percentage (50.7) and passer rating (68.3). While he had only one interception, he picked off Tom Brady twice in the NFC Championship Game. Last season, he made a brilliant interception in Week 3 against San Francisco, when he left his man and flew across the field to pick off a deep shot to tight end George Kittle. A week later, he suffered a serious shoulder injury after delivering a jarring blow to burly Steelers running back Najee Harris. He returned with eight snaps in the playoff loss.

Rasul Douglas was the team’s salvation. Signed off Arizona’s practice squad after Alexander’s injury, Douglas ranked fourth in completion percentage (50.8) and first in passer rating (43.7). There is absolutely no way the Packers would have won 13 games without his five interceptions – including a game-saver at Arizona, a potential game-saver against Cleveland and a pick-six against the Rams. With the trade of Davante Adams, the Packers had the cap cash to re-sign Douglas in free agency. Depending on matchups, he could get slot duty, where his size would be an obvious asset as an extra run defender.

Eric Stokes was a hit as the team’s first-round pick. Given a school-of-hard-knocks education with countless training camp reps against Davante Adams, Stokes finished fifth in the NFL in completion rate (51.8) and 19th in passer rating (78.8). According to PFF, he allowed 102 yards at Minnesota in November but only 115 yards the final six games.