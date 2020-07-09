PackerCentral
A Key at Safety: Savage’s Strides

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Safety Darnell Savage earned a spot on the all-rookie team, which would indicate the team’s first-round pick had an excellent opening season. In reality, the honor showed his potential of becoming an excellent player.

First, the good. According to Sports Info Solutions, Savage allowed a 44.4 percent completion rate, one touchdown and 4.7 yards per target. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed 0.39 yards per coverage snaps, which ranked 26th of 67 safeties to play at least 300 coverage snaps (and third among the eight rookie safeties). He had two interceptions (dropped two others), a team-high two forced fumbles and seven passes defensed. He was flagged only once, which is perhaps the most promising number from his rookie season. He simply didn’t panic when the ball was in the air.

However, it wasn’t all sunshine and lollipops. He missed an incredible number of tackles – an obvious problem at his position, when he’s often the last line of defense. We put 17 misses on Savage’s ledger. Pro Football Focus charged him with 14 misses. Of the 68 safeties to play at least 400 snaps, he had the third-worst missed-tackle rate in the league. His lack of size for the position forever will be an issue. More than that, his fearless, aggressive nature too often worked against him. Sometimes, a routine tackle is better than going for the highlight-reel shot.

“He’s a very smart football player. He picked up on everything really fast,” veteran safety Adrian Amos said during an offseason call with reporters. “He’s only going to get better with time. Just learning the speed of the game, learning there’s certain things you can get away with in college that you can’t in the pros. I think he excelled and he improved week to week. With this offseason and then getting next season going, I feel as far as the mental aspect – not just learning the plays but learning NFL offenses and what they like to do to attack you.”

The Packers haven’t had anyone with Savage’s speed at safety for years and years. There were times when that 4.35 speed in the 40-yard dash was evident. He’s got a chance to be a true sideline-to-sideline safety. Moreover, after working a lot in the slot at Maryland, he showed plenty of promise in ample playing time in that role last season. He could be part of the equation in replacing Tramon Williams if the Packers don’t re-sign the veteran corner.

“Darnell, obviously, came in really quickly and just picked up the defense really fast, which is unusual for a rookie, especially for a safety. That’s a big position to do that,” general manager Brian Gutekunt said after the season. “I thought his progression through an NFL season of 20-some games, including the preseason, I think he did a really nice job. He battled through an (ankle) injury in the middle of the season. These young guys are all becoming professionals, so it takes a little time to learn how to do that, learn how to play when you’re playing through some injuries, when you’re struggling here or there, and I thought Darnell did a really nice job of that. His ability to get off the hash and close gaps and trigger in the run game, I think he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

A KEY AT EACH POSITION

Quarterback: Too many incompletions

Receiver: Too many drops

Running back: How will the carries be divided?

Tight end: For starters, it’s Sternberger

Offensive line: Wagner vs. stud pass rushers

Defensive line: Fixing the run defense

Outside linebacker: It’s Gary time

Inside linebacker: Kirksey's health

Cornerback: Replacing Williams

Safety: Savage's second-year strides

