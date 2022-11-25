Jones Running Toward Milestone

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has a chance to run his way to some prestigious history.

Entering Sunday night’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles, Jones has rushed for 4,941 yards in his six NFL seasons. With 59 yards, he’d become only the fourth running back in franchise history with 5,000 yards. With 84 yards, he’d pass John Brockington (5,024) for No. 3 on the all-time list.

Here is the top five:

1. Ahman Green, 8,322

2. Jim Taylor, 8,207 (Hall of Fame)

3. John Brockington, 5,024

4. Aaron Jones, 4,941

5. Tony Canadeo, 4,197 (Hall of Fame)

While Green Bay’s offense has sputtered throughout the season, a major reason for the team’s 4-7 predicament, Jones has been tremendous. He’s rushed for 778 yards this season, only 1 yard less than last year, and is on track for a career-high 1,202 rushing yards.

“Just being around the guy, you just see every day how big of a team guy he is,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Friday. “He’ll play any role necessary to help the team. But being around him for one year, you’ll see that, what a great guy he is, what a great team guy he is, and just how explosive he is when he gets the ball in his hands. He’s a fun player to have on your team, for sure.”

Explosive has been Jones’ claim to fame. A total of 147 players in NFL history have reached 5,000 rushing yards. On that list, Jones ranks fifth all-time with 5.12 yards per carry. Who’s ahead of him? Quarterback Michael Vick (7.0) and running backs Jamaal Charles (5.4), Nick Chubb (5.3) and Hall of Famer Jim Brown (5.2).

Jones entered the NFL’s Week 12 slate tied for first with three games of 130-plus rushing yards. Among running backs with at least 70 carries, Jones ranks fifth with a 5.44-yard average and seventh with 21 carries of 10-plus yards.

While ranking 13th with 143 carries, he’s fifth with 44 forced missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s only one less than Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, who has 86 more carries and about 40 more pounds.

The Packers are 3-1 when Jones tops 100 rushing yards. Otherwise, they’re 1-6 with Jones failing to reach 65 rushing yards in those games.

If the Packers are going to spring the upset on Sunday night at Philadelphia, chances are it will be because of Jones. The Eagles rank 24th with 4.65 yards allowed per carry.

“Control what you can control at this point,” Jones said of the team’s predicament. “You can’t control the five games (left after this), or who’s playing in those five games, or what’s going to happen. You can control what’s going to happen in this game. That’s where all your focus needs to be at. If you take care of one game at a time, it’ll all take care of itself.”

