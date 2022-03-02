Aaron Rodgers and the UK’s COVID Restrictions

England has a travel ban in place that forbids unvaccinated people from visiting the country. Could that keep Aaron Rodgers off the field for this year's game in London?

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time, the Green Bay Packers will play a game overseas. Could England’s travel restrictions on people who have not received an approved COVID-19 vaccine keep Aaron Rodgers off the field?

Plenty can change between now and whenever the Packers play that game. First and foremost, will Rodgers even be the team’s quarterback? General manager Brian Gutekunst said there were “no new updates” on Rodgers’ forthcoming decision but signs point to his return for a 15th season as the starter. And the evolving nature of the virus could impact governmental policy in one direction or another.

Even with COVID numbers trending the right way, England’s ban of unvaccinated foreign visitors remains in place.

In an update posted on Feb. 28, the United Kingdom’s Department for Transport and Department of Health and Social Care said:

To qualify under the fully vaccinated rules for travel to England, you must have proof of vaccination with a full course of an approved vaccine.

You must have had your final dose of the vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in England. The day you had your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days.

Proof of recovery from previous infection with COVID-19 - also known as natural immunity - will not be accepted as an alternative to proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Does that mean Rodgers won’t be allowed in the country?

No.

According to an NFL source, all sports leagues have worked closely with the UK government, which have granted professional sports exemptions. That’s why there weren’t any players kept off the field for the two games played in London last season.

So, while an unvaccinated fan will not be allowed to fly to England to watch the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the legendary quarterback will be on the field (so long as he returns to the Packers).

The Packers were the last team to play a game in London. The expanded 17-game schedule made it possible.

“There’s some unique challenges that we haven’t had,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Tuesday. “At the same time, for our fans, it’s going to be pretty exciting. I know everyone was pretty fired up about it. I got a lot of texts when the news came out. Everyone was making plans. You know Packer nation will show up strong. We’re, obviously, just (at) the beginning parts of working through the logistics of that.”

Including injured reserve and practice squad, the Packers had 34 players land on COVID lists last season. That ranked 11th in the NFL. One of those players, of course, was Rodgers. Green Bay lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 13-7 on Nov. 7. Making his first NFL start in place of Rodgers, Jordan Love was devoured by the Chiefs’ blitzing defense.

During the national anthem before that game, receivers Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, who usually stand next to Rodgers, left an open space between them. A photo of that moment was part of Rodgers’ recent Instagram post.

“When I got that photo from Randall and Davante, it brought tears to my eyes because that’s my guys standing before the game,” Rodgers said recently on The Pat McAfee Show. “Randall’s always on my right, Tae’s on my left and I embrace with both of them after the anthem.

“It’s a part of the pregame ritual but also a statement about friendship and love and the connection that we have collectively and individually in our own friendships. They held an open spot for me in the game, and that got me, man. And that’s one of my favorite photos from the year, it really is, because it just shows the love and how special each of those moments are.”