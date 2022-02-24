Skip to main content

Report: Rodgers’ Decision Coming ‘Soon’ (Whatever That Means)

“We’ve got a really good football team. This is the MVP of the league and he makes this whole thing go,” GM Brian Gutekunst said of Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will decide his NFL future “soon,” according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

What that means is anyone’s guess.

Rodgers has said as much. He used the word “soon” twice during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show at the end of the season. When he was back on McAfee on Tuesday, Rodgers again said he wouldn’t take much longer to decide.

“There’s conversations to be had and a few more things to contemplate but it won’t be long,” he said. “I’m not going to hold anybody hostage in this, I’m not going to do that. Obviously, I want to feel certain about it and, when I do, I’ll make a decision and we’ll just move on and move forward.”

Given Green Bay’s salary-cap woes and list of free agents, there is a sense of urgency, which Rodgers has addressed a number of times in recognizing that this can't be a repeat of last year, when he didn't decide to return to the team until just before training camp. The two-week window to use the franchise tag on receiver Davante Adams opened on Tuesday. Moreover, the Packers must be in compliance with the salary cap on March 16.

Figuring out the path to the cap will start with Rodgers and whether he’s traded or extended. Not surprisingly, Russini said there are “multiple teams with offers on the table” for Rodgers. The Packers could get a lot back in return.

“I think obviously everything around here kind of centers on the quarterback,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Wednesday. “It’s a big piece and a domino that kind of has to fall before we go down the other avenues. So, it’s important as we go through this and the puzzle pieces we have to try to make fit. That’s the first one to go.”

Rodgers’ cap number for the 2022 season, his final year under contract, is a lofty $46.664 million. An extension would create badly needed space and ensure he doesn’t walk next offseason.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_16457497
Play
News

Live Updates: Packers GM Brian Gutekunst’s Press Conference

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the salary cap have been major topics of conversation as Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst addresses reporters for the first time this offseason.

By Bill Huber
20 hours ago
20 hours ago
USATSI_17432927
Play
News

Packers Add to Kicking Battle with ‘Das Boot’

A former soccer player in Germany, Dominik Eberle was a record-setting kicker at Utah State. He joins Mason Crosby and JJ Molson at kicker for the Packers.

By Bill Huber
Feb 22, 2022
Feb 22, 2022
USATSI_13901827
Play
News

Rodgers on Instagram Post, Panchakarma, Gutekunst (But Not Future)

“I am looking forward to making the decision and moving forward. I think it’s best for me, it’s best for the team. Let’s just get this behind us,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

By Bill Huber
Feb 22, 2022
Feb 22, 2022

“That’s certainly something we would like to do,” Gutekunst said.

Releasing him or trading him would save $19.817 million.

Rodgers’ decision presumably is linked to the Packers’ plans with receiver Davante Adams. And then everything goes from there. How much money will be left to re-sign All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell? Breakout cornerback Rasul Douglas? Tight end Robert Tonyan? Bring in additional players?

So, a lot is riding on Rodgers, but Gutekunst wasn’t going to pressure Rodgers to decide ASAP. No doubt the team has plans set for either scenario.

“Obviously, he’s going through his process,” Gutekunst said. “I think the one thing that I know for sure is Aaron takes this stuff very seriously. His performance and what he brings to our football team on so many different levels, he puts a lot into that. And he knows how much work it takes during the offseason to prepare himself to give to our team what he does. So, I think he’s going through his process right now to get himself ready to make sure he knows that he wants to do that because I don’t think it’s easy what he does to prepare for a season.”

After the season, coach Matt LaFleur said he wants Rodgers back until he retires. Team President Mark Murphy also said he hoped Rodgers, whom he called the “unquestioned leader of our team,” would return.

Gutekunst echoed that on Wednesday.

“We’ve got a really good football team. This is the MVP of the league and he makes this whole thing go,” he said. “We’re disappointed that we didn’t finish it off the last two years but there’s no reason to think we can’t get right back there and knock on the door and get there. So yeah, I think we’re full forward ahead.”

USATSI_16887643
News

Report: Rodgers’ Decision Coming ‘Soon’ (Whatever That Means)

By Bill Huber
19 minutes ago
USATSI_17596959
News

Green Bay Packers Tough Decisions: Davante Adams

By Bill Huber
13 hours ago
USATSI_17445797
News

Not So Fast on Giving Crosby the Boot

By Bill Huber
18 hours ago
USATSI_16457497
News

Live Updates: Packers GM Brian Gutekunst’s Press Conference

By Bill Huber
20 hours ago
USATSI_17550421
News

Restructuring Clark’s Contract Handles 20 Percent of Packers’ Cap Woes

By Bill Huber
23 hours ago
USATSI_17432927
News

Packers Add to Kicking Battle with ‘Das Boot’

By Bill Huber
Feb 22, 2022
USATSI_13901827
News

Rodgers on Instagram Post, Panchakarma, Gutekunst (But Not Future)

By Bill Huber
Feb 22, 2022
USATSI_17420561
News

Rodgers Posts ‘Gratitude’-Filled Series of Photos on Instagram

By Bill Huber
Feb 22, 2022
USATSI_17021482
News

Four Contracts Void, Adding to Packers’ Cap Woes

By Bill Huber
Feb 21, 2022