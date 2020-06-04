‘We Need More Aaron Rodgers and Less Drew Brees’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks made statements on Wednesday regarding the civil unrest that has swept across the nation in the wake of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a now-former Minneapolis police officer.

One of those comments, made by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, was well-received.

The other comment, by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, faced immediately backlash.

Appearing on Yahoo Finance’s “On the Move” panel, Brees said:

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country. Let me just tell what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corp. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about. And in many cases, that brings me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed. Not just those in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the civil rights movements of the ‘60s, and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point. And is everything right with our country right now? No, it is not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.”

Brees’ comments faced scorn on social media, including from teammate Malcolm Jenkins. In a since-deleted video, Jenkins said: “Our communities are under siege and we need help. And what you’re telling us is don’t ask for help that way, ask for it a different way. I can’t listen to it when you ask that way. We’re done asking, Drew. And people who share your sentiments, who express those, and push them throughout the world, the airwaves, are the problem. And it's unfortunate because I considered you a friend. I looked up to you. You're somebody who I had a great deal of respect for. But sometimes you should shut the f--- up.”

Coincidentally or not, Rodgers’ comments on Instagram appeared to take aim at Brees’ statement about disrespecting the flag.

“A few years ago we were criticized for locking arms in solidarity before the game,” Rodgers wrote on Instagram. “It has NEVER been about an anthem or a flag. Not then. Not now. Listen with an open heart, let’s educate ourselves, and then turn word and thought into action.”

Rodgers followed his post with several hashtags.

#wakeupamerica #itstimeforchange

#loveoverfear❤️ #solidarity

#libertyandjusticeforall #all

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari replied simply by writing “#MyQB.”

Ravens running back Mark Ingram said:

NBA star C.J. McCollum said:

Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith's Instagram post was simple but spoke volumes: