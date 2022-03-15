Aaron Rodgers Signs Extension with Packers

The long-term deal lessens Aaron Rodgers' salary cap charge and perhaps sets the stage for him to finish his career with the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers has signed a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

The contract appears to tie Rodgers to the Packers through at least the 2024 season, perhaps laying the groundwork for the 38-year-old to begin and end his career with the team that drafted him in the first round in 2005.

The four-time MVP’s cap charge was scheduled to be $46.66 million in 2022, his final season under contract. With a minimum base salary for 2022, large signing bonus, large option bonuses that trigger future years of the contract, two placeholder years to spread out the sting of the signing bonus and perhaps some void years at the end to further ease the cap hit, Rodgers' cap number dropped significantly.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Rodgers’ cap hits are $28.5 million in 2022 – an immediate savings of about $18.2 million – $31.6 million in 2023 and $40.7 million in 2024. Those are major near-term victories for the Packers, who not only are grappling with the salary cap this season but will be doing financial gymnastics in future seasons because of all the money-shifting from the past 13 months.

The deal will get the Packers most of the way to the salary cap. They have to be beneath the cap at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Pelissero, Rodgers will pocket $42 million in 2022, $59.5 million in 2023 and $49.3 million in 2024.

According to Rapoport, Rodgers will average $50 million per year over the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons and then “likely” retire after Season 20. If Rodgers decides to keep playing, the 2025 and 2026 seasons will be revamped.

Rodgers’ decision to return to Green Bay rather than retire or force a trade, which he announced a week ago, was the one the team hoped he would make after a second consecutive MVP season led to a second consecutive season with the No. 1 seed. While it didn’t translate into playoff success – the Packers have been shut out of the Super Bowl since 2010 – his presence and performance at least give the Packers a chance.

“Greatness is the expectation. It’s not a destination,” Rodgers said at NFL Honors after winning a second consecutive MVP award. “I’m thankful for the 17 years I’ve gotten to play in Green Bay. I’m thankful for the squad that Brian (Gutekunst) and Russ (Ball) and Matt (LaFleur) put together the last few years. I think there’s a lot to build on there, whether I’m there or not. I think they’ve got a really good nucleus in place. Should I come back, there’s some things that need to get done, probably, to get the team where it needs to go.”

In NFL history, Rodgers is fifth in touchdown passes, 10th in completions and 10th in passing yards. He is No. 2 in passer rating, thanks to an otherworldly 4.83 touchdowns per interception. That is No. 1 by a wide margin; Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is second at 4.08 and Denver’s Russell Wilson is a distant third at 3.36 – more than 1.5 touchdowns behind Rodgers.

This past season, Rodgers’ return to Green Bay wasn’t sealed until just before the start of training camp. After the playoff loss to San Francisco, he met with general manager Brian Gutekunst and other key members of the organization to get a feel for the team’s plans at quarterback and how it will fill out the rest of the roster.

Comfortable with their answers and his place as a member of the organization, Rodgers in 2022 will try for the 12th time to win a second Super Bowl ring.

Even with Green Bay’s cap problems and the ability to replenish the roster by trading Rodgers, moving on from the future Hall of Famer and handing the keys of the offense to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love was not a consideration, Gutekunst said recently.

“I think we’ve got as good a shot as anybody to win a Super Bowl next year,” he said. “He’s the MVP of the league. That’s our goal. I think we have an opportunity to do it right now. That’s why.”