A Rare Pick-Six by Rodgers Puts Packers in Hole

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers entered Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay with zero interceptions in 139 attempts. He was the only qualifying quarterback without an interception entering Week 6 of the NFL season.

In a span of three plays on Sunday, Rodgers tossed two interceptions as the Buccaneers turned a 10-0 deficit into a 14-10 lead.

The first interception was a pick-six by Bucs safety Jamel Dean. It was the third interception of Rodgers’ career that was returned for a touchdown, a statement that hardly hints at the rarity of what happened. Among all quarterbacks in NFL history with 2,300 passing attempts, Rodgers had thrown the fewest pick-sixes. Rodgers entered the day with 6,200 attempts.

Bumping the criteria out to 5,000 career passes, here was the leaderboard: Rodgers with two, Joe Montana with six, Donovan McNabb with seven and Joe Flacco with 10.

Two passes later, Rodgers threw another interception. On third down, Rodgers’ slant to Davante Adams was deflected by cornerback Carlton Davis and intercepted by Mike Edwards. Edwards almost made it another pick-six before being dragged down by Marquez Valdes-Scantling at the 2. Ronald Jones scored easily on the next play to make it 14-10.

Green Bay had a chance to regain some momentum but Rodgers missed a wide-open Marcedes Lewis for what should have been a big gain. Instead, Tampa Bay tacked on another touchdown to lead 21-10.

This is Rodgers’ fourth career game at Tampa Bay. He was 1-2 in those starts with five touchdowns and six interceptions. In 2009, he threw three interceptions – one of them a pick-six to Bucs safety to Tanard Jackson that clinched a 38-28 victory.

Rodgers’ other pick-six came was by Cincinnati’s William Jackson at Lambeau Field on Sept. 24, 2017.

The pick-six by Dean turned the tide. The Packers led 10-0 after the first quarter but trailed 28-10 at halftime. Rodgers was 11-of-25 passing for 128 yards but his two interceptions gave him a passer rating of 26.8 at halftime. He entered the game with a rating of 128.4, just behind the league-leading 129.8 by Seattle’s Russell Wilson.