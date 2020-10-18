SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

A Rare Pick-Six by Rodgers Puts Packers in Hole

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers entered Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay with zero interceptions in 139 attempts. He was the only qualifying quarterback without an interception entering Week 6 of the NFL season.

In a span of three plays on Sunday, Rodgers tossed two interceptions as the Buccaneers turned a 10-0 deficit into a 14-10 lead.

The first interception was a pick-six by Bucs safety Jamel Dean. It was the third interception of Rodgers’ career that was returned for a touchdown, a statement that hardly hints at the rarity of what happened. Among all quarterbacks in NFL history with 2,300 passing attempts, Rodgers had thrown the fewest pick-sixes. Rodgers entered the day with 6,200 attempts.

Bumping the criteria out to 5,000 career passes, here was the leaderboard: Rodgers with two, Joe Montana with six, Donovan McNabb with seven and Joe Flacco with 10.

Two passes later, Rodgers threw another interception. On third down, Rodgers’ slant to Davante Adams was deflected by cornerback Carlton Davis and intercepted by Mike Edwards. Edwards almost made it another pick-six before being dragged down by Marquez Valdes-Scantling at the 2. Ronald Jones scored easily on the next play to make it 14-10.

Green Bay had a chance to regain some momentum but Rodgers missed a wide-open Marcedes Lewis for what should have been a big gain. Instead, Tampa Bay tacked on another touchdown to lead 21-10.

This is Rodgers’ fourth career game at Tampa Bay. He was 1-2 in those starts with five touchdowns and six interceptions. In 2009, he threw three interceptions – one of them a pick-six to Bucs safety to Tanard Jackson that clinched a 38-28 victory.

Rodgers’ other pick-six came was by Cincinnati’s William Jackson at Lambeau Field on Sept. 24, 2017.

The pick-six by Dean turned the tide. The Packers led 10-0 after the first quarter but trailed 28-10 at halftime. Rodgers was 11-of-25 passing for 128 yards but his two interceptions gave him a passer rating of 26.8 at halftime.  He entered the game with a rating of 128.4, just behind the league-leading 129.8 by Seattle’s Russell Wilson.

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Follow along all day for the latest developments as the Green Bay Packers play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a showdown of NFC powers.

Bill Huber

Packers at Bucs Inactives: King Out; Adams, Clark Return

The loss of Kevin King is a big one. He presumably would have gone against Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans.

Bill Huber

How to Watch, Prediction: Packers at Buccaneers

The Green Bay Packers (4-0) will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) in a big NFC game in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday. Here’s what you need to know.

Bill Huber

Analytics Detail Success of Rodgers, LaFleur, Packers

An analytics-based view of Rodgers and the Packers, Pettine's history vs. Brady, takeaways and much more in a last look at Sunday's showdown.

Bill Huber

Packers Activate St. Brown from Injured Reserve

The Packers activated receiver Equanimeous St. Brown off injured reserve, their one and only transaction made on Saturday.

Bill Huber

Packers-Bucs Injury Report: King ‘Game-Time Decision’

Tyler Ervin is out for the Packers; receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are in for the Buccaneers.

Bill Huber

Three Days to Kickoff: 3 Reasons to Worry vs. Buccaneers

Here are three reasons to worry that the Packers might be packing a 4-1 record on their return trek to Green Bay.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Beating Blitz Will Be Critical in Beating Bucs

Few teams have blitzed more frequently this season than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Bill Huber

Two Days to Kickoff: 2 Packers at Buccaneers X-Factors

You know the big names. Here is one more X-factor for each team ahead of Sunday's showdown in Tampa, Fla.

Bill Huber

Packers Going from Not-Quite-Frozen Tundra to Tampa Tropics

It felt like 36 degrees in Green Bay for practice on Thursday; it will feel like almost 100 for Sunday's game in Tampa, Fla.

Bill Huber