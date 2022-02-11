Rodgers Wins Fourth NFL MVP: Ten Things to Know

Aaron Rodgers broke a tie with Brett Favre and Tom Brady, among others, and moved alone into second place with his fourth NFL MVP Award.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won his fourth NFL MVP award on Thursday night at NFL Honors.

Rodgers led the NFL in passer rating and propelled the Packers to a league-high 13 wins. In regular-season games that he started and finished, the Packers went 13-2. After throwing two interceptions in an ugly Week 1 loss against New Orleans, Rodgers tossed 37 touchdowns and two interceptions in his final 15 starts.

Rodgers started off by thanking general manager Brian Gutekunst and the organization as well as coach Matt LaFleur for making his back-to-back seasons possible.

“Appreciate you, buddy,” Rodgers said of LaFleur after giving him grief about his eyebrows.

He continued by thanking his teammates and the lasting friendships. He dedicated the award to two people who passed away in 2021: Maura Mandt, the longtime producer of the ESPYs, and the man who drafted him, Ted Thompson.

“This has been one of my favorite years of football,” Rodgers said in January when asked about winning a fourth MVP. “It’s hard to think of a year that I’ve enjoyed more than this one, even with all the adversity.

“I’ve told the guys this a few times when I’ve had the opportunity to speak to them pregame, one of the greatest satisfactions in life is being held to a standard by your teammates and living up to that standard. And I know when I take the field, that there’s a standard those guys hold me to, and there’s an expectation of performance, and to be able to go out there and perform week after week, the way that I want to perform has been extremely meaningful to me. I’m thankful for this opportunity to still be starting here in Green Bay and to lead this team and to play at a high level, and to continue to grow, through the adversity, through the ups and downs, the frustrations and the successes and the triumphs. I’ve really enjoyed this season, and I would definitely love to finish out the year strong and win my fourth.”

Here are 10 things you might not have known about Rodgers’ season.

One: Aaron Rodgers Becomes Only Four-Time MVP With last year’s MVP, Rodgers joined four legends as three-time MVPs: running back Jim Brown (1957, 1958, 1965), quarterback Johnny Unitas (1959, 1964, 1967), quarterback Brett Favre (1995 through 1997) and quarterback Tom Brady (2007, 2010, 2017). With his fourth MVP, Rodgers has broken from that pack and is alone in second place. Peyton Manning won a record five MVPs – four with Indianapolis (2003, 2004, 2008 and 2009) and one with Denver (2013). For Manning and Brady, their first MVP and last MVP were separated by 10 years. Rodgers’ fourth MVP comes 10 years after his first. Two: Rodgers’ Red-Hot Finish Rodgers put his stamp on the MVP race with a sensational finishing stretch to the season. Despite laboring through a broken toe that curtailed his practice time, Rodgers ended the season with seven consecutive games of two-plus touchdown passes and zero interceptions. That’s the second-longest streak in NFL history. In 2010, Tom Brady did it in nine consecutive games. Rodgers threw 20 touchdown passes during his streak, which he’ll carry into next season. Brady threw 24 touchdown passes. Three: Rodgers Showed He’s Valuable, Part 1 Being MVP doesn’t simply mean having the best stats. It’s that middle letter – the “V” for Valuable. The Packers were the second-most-impacted team by injuries this season, according to ManGamesLost.com. In terms of the value of the player and the amount of games missed, David Bakhtiari was the most important injury of the NFL season, Za’Darius Smith was second and Jaire Alexander was ninth. Rodgers’ play obviously was an important part of the team’s 13-win season. Four: Rodgers Showed He’s Valuable, Part 2 In games started and finished by Rodgers, the Packers went 13-2. The Packers went 0-2 with Jordan Love starting against Kansas City and playing the second half at Detroit. Five: MVP? Yes. Super Bowl? No. Incredibly, being the Most Valuable Player of the NFL season doesn’t mean being the Most Valuable Player of the NFL postseason. No MVP has won the award in the same year he won the Super Bowl since Kurt Warner with the St. Louis Rams in 1999. Six: Rodgers Leads Three Key Categories Last season, Rodgers joined Steve Young as the only quarterbacks since 1940 to win the Percentage Triple Crown of completion percentage, touchdown percentage and interception percentage on the way to leading the league in passer rating. This season, Rodgers finished third in completion percentage but was first again in touchdown percentage, interception percentage and passer rating. That feat has been accomplished only five times since 1960: Rodgers in 2020 and 2021, Tom Brady in 2010, Young in 1992 and Ken Anderson in 1981. Seven: Efficiency, Not Volume, Gives Rodgers MVP Edge Over Brady The MVP debate between Rodgers and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is fascinating. Brady put up some absurd numbers in leading the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns. The Buccaneers also went 13-4. Brady crushed Rodgers (and everyone else) by the numbers because he threw 47 passes more than any other quarterback and 188 more passes Rodgers. Give Rodgers the same number of attempts as Brady, and Rodgers would have thrown for 5,572 yards and 50 touchdowns and beaten Brady’s completions record with 494. Eight: Don’t Pick on Rodgers There have been 13 seasons in which a quarterback threw at least 400 passes and finished the season with an interception percentage of less than 1.0. Rodgers has five of those seasons, including 2021, when he led the NFL with an interception rate of 0.75 percent. Tom Brady (twice) is the only other quarterback with multiple seasons. Rodgers has finished with an interception rate of less than 1.0 percent four consecutive seasons. No other quarterback has even done it in back-to-back seasons. Nine: In Good Hands with Rodgers Perhaps Rodgers needs to switch insurance companies and pitch for the one that talks about being in good hands. Not only did he lead the NFL with only four interceptions, but he didn’t lose a fumble, either. That gave Rodgers a league-low four turnovers. Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who missed three games due to injury, was a distant second with seven. Turnovers have to be a part of any conversation about the Packers’ quarterbacking future. In 561 passing plays (531 attempts, 30 sacks), Rodgers had just those four turnovers. In 65 passing plays, Jordan Love also had four turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble). Ten: Touchdown-to-Interception Ratio Champion With 37 touchdowns vs. four interceptions, Rodgers threw 9.25 touchdown passes for every interception, more than double Kirk Cousins’ runner-up 4.71 (33 touchdowns, seven interceptions). That’s the seventh-best mark in NFL history. In NFL history, there have been 12 seasons in which a quarterback had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of at least 6.50. Rodgers has half of those seasons, including four in a row. If there’s one stat you take from this, here it is: There have been six seasons in NFL history of 6.50 touchdowns per interception and 4,000-plus passing yards. Rodgers has all six. Quote to Note “There’s obviously a faction, based on the response when I tested positive, that want to demonize me for my decision to be unvaccinated. That’s the environment that we’re living in. There is not room for dissenting opinions or individual freedoms or people to have a different view. … I think the MVP should be about the most valuable player on the team. A lot of times it goes to the best player on the best team, and we’re the best team. So, if voters want to use the offseason or don’t like my stance being unvaccinated, that’s their prerogative. I don’t think it’s right, but that’s their prerogative.”

Meanwhile, legendary Packers safety LeRoy Butler was selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel beat out LaFleur for Coach of the Year.