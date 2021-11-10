Adams on Beckham Rumors: ‘Hopes Are Pretty High’

Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams is excited about the possibilities of lining up with another game-breaking player.

GREEN BAY, Wis. Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur had no interest in humoring the Odell Beckham rumors.

“Listen, I can’t get into anybody that’s not on our football team. But that’s a great question,” LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice.

All-Pro receiver Davante Adams wasn’t under any such restrictions.

“I’m not going to lie, hopes are up there pretty high,” Adams said after practice.

The Packers reportedly are one of three teams in the mix to sign the former Pro Bowl receiver, who was released by the Cleveland Browns on Monday. The others are the New Orleans Saints, who badly need a receiver with Michael Thomas out for the season with ongoing ankle issues, and the Kansas City Chiefs, who need to jump-start their comatose offense.

Only one of those teams is 7-2.

The Packers don’t necessarily need another receiver. But it couldn’t hurt, considering how the offense bogged down in last year’s NFC Championship Game.

“It would do a lot just from the respect standpoint,” Adams said. “Obviously, the guys we have are more than capable and we can go win a Super Bowl with the guys that we have in that room right now, but just knowing that’s Odell Beckham Jr. over there, you can’t just leave him one-on-one with just whatever corner. I’m sure there will be opportunities where I’ll be left one-on-one still now, and he would get that, as well, but the likelihood of it definitely goes down when you have a guy like that over there that they got to play a little more straight up, which will allow a little less attention coming my way and more one-on-one opportunities, hopefully.”

Adams and Beckham are friends, their relationship dating to the 2014 draft when Beckham was Scouting Combine roommates with Adams’ Fresno State teammate, Isaiah Burse. They make sure to connect a few times a year.

They’ve talked about the possibility of joining forces in a run to this year’s Super Bowl.

“It hasn’t been extensive talks, but we definitely have entertained the idea,” Adams said. “Just trying to see where his mind is. I don’t think he knows right now what the deal is. I’ve been kind of joking throughout the process with him over in Cleveland and stuff, just letting him know he’s got a nice home over here if he’s ready for that and if it could work. But it’s a business, so there’s lot that goes into it. It’s not as easy as, we want him and he wants to be here. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Beckham and Adams were selected in the 2014 draft, with Beckham going No. 12 to the New York Giants and Adams at No. 53 of the second round. For receivers in that class:

– Adams is second with 604 receptions and Beckham is fifth with 504.

– Adams is third with 7,521 yards and Beckham is fifth with 7,062.

– Adams is second with 65 touchdowns and Beckham is third with 51.

– Beckham is first with 80.3 yards per game and Adams is third with 68.1.

– Adams is second with four Pro Bowl selections and Beckham is third with three.

Beckham, who turned 29 last week, opened his career with Pro Bowl accolades in 2014, 2015 and 2016. He topped 1,000 receiving yards five times from 2014 through 2019, with the exception being 2017, when he missed most of the season with a broken ankle.

However, his career has declined sharply.

In 2020 with Cleveland, he caught 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. In six games this season for Cleveland, he caught 17 passes for 232 yards and zero touchdowns. That’s 40 receptions and three touchdowns over the past 13 games – not exactly premier-playmaker stuff.

Beckham last played on Halloween against Pittsburgh. In a 15-10 loss, he played 43 snaps, was targeted once and caught it for a gain of 6 yards.

“He had one catch for like 6 yards in his last game, so I can guarantee you we can get him more than that over here,” Adams joked. “As long as he’s good with two catches, 12 yards, we should be straight.”