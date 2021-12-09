Adams Moves to No. 2 Among Receivers in Pro Bowl Vote

Seven Green Bay Packers players are in the top 10 in their position groups through three weeks of fan voting.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – All-Pro receiver Davante Adams has climbed to No. 2 among receivers in the Pro Bowl fan vote. That’s the highest position among Green Bay Packers players.

For the second consecutive week, Adams inched up one spot. Through three weeks of the fan vote, he trails only Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp, who is No. 1 at receiver and No. 3 overall. Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase is third, San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel is fourth and Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson round out the top five at receiver.

He is the Green Bay leader in Pro Bowl votes.

At quarterback, Aaron Rodgers moved up two spots to seventh. He trails Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, the Rams’ Matthew Stafford, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Dallas’ Dak Prescott. Rodgers passed Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Arizona’s Kyler Murray.

Aaron Jones stayed at No. 9 running backs behind the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor, Cleveland’s Nick Chubb, Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon, Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris, Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott, Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, the Chargers’ Austin Ekeler and New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara.

At defensive tackle, Kenny Clark remains 10th. He is behind the Rams’ Aaron Donald, Tennessee’s Jeffery Simmons, Washington’s Jonathan Allen, Kansas City’s Chris Jones, Philadelphia’s Javon Hargrave, Indianapolis’ DeForest Buckner, the Jets’ Quinnen Williams, Pittsburgh’s Cam Heyward and the Giants’ Leonard Williams.

De’Vondre Campbell remains sixth among the off-the-ball linebackers behind Tampa Bay’s Devin White, Seattle’s Bobby Wagner, Chicago’s Roquan Smith, Dallas rookie Micah Parsons and Las Vegas’ Denzel Perryman.

Adrian Amos slipped one spot to sixth among the free safeties, behind Buffalo’s Micah Hyde, Tennessee’s Kevin Byard, Denver’s Justin Simmons, Seattle’s Quandre Diggs and the Giants’ Xavier McKinney.

One week after falling one spot to sixth, Oren Burks is back to fifth on special teams. He trails Seattle’s Nick Bellore, Tennessee’s Ola Adeniyi, Baltimore’s Chris Board and Philadelphia’s Shaun Bradley.

The Colts’ Taylor, the former University of Wisconsin star, leads all players with 168,222 votes. He's followed by Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (158,633 votes), Kupp (156,176 votes), Brady (151,305 votes) and Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett (150,268 votes).

The Cowboys lead all clubs in total votes received, followed by the Patriots, Chiefs, Rams and 49ers.

The fan vote will continue online at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Dec. 16. To vote on Twitter, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Dec. 17.

The rosters will be announced on Monday, Dec. 20.

The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6.