Adams ‘Proved I’m Ready’ But Says He Will Be Inactive

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams will be inactive for Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons and doesn’t seem happy about it.

“Sorry fans and friends I won't be on the field tonight. I’ve done everything I need to do and proved I’m ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others,” Adams posted on Twitter on Monday morning. "Good luck out there to my boys."

About 45 minutes after the posting the tweet, it was removed.

Adams missed most of the second half of the Week 2 game against Detroit with an injured hamstring. He didn’t practice last week and was listed as doubtful for the game at New Orleans, but felt good enough to go through a pregame workout before being ruled out.

“That was the plan all week long was to get a good feel to see how I felt come pregame, just to give me all the time I needed, and came to the conclusion that I wasn’t quite ready yet,” Adams said on Thursday. “It was close. I felt good, but I wanted to be as smart as possible so we decided to hold off on that.”

Speaking after Thursday’s practice, Adams said he felt better than he did the week before but was taking a wait-and-see approach.

“I will be making sure I feel normal – like before it happened – before I step out there,” he said. “So, we’re doing our thing to make sure that that’s the case.”

Adams was limited participation at all three practices this week and was listed as questionable on Saturday.

“We’ve got about 53 hours before kickoff,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Saturday’s practice. “We’ll give him up to that time and then we’ll make a decision.”

The Packers were in a bit of an unusual spot with Adams beyond the health of his hamstring. Without Allen Lazard, the Packers would be incredibly thin at receiver without Adams. Now, it will be Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor at receiver for the Packers compared to Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage for the Falcons.

Then again, the Packers are 3-0 so have built up some margin for error. Plus, they are going against a winless Falcons team that entered the week having allowed the most points in the NFL and will be without cornerbacks Darqueze Dennard and A.J. Terrell. With a bye week next week, Adams’ hamstring would get an additional week to heal by sitting out against the Falcons.

“Last year, I may have been trying to rush back a little bit quicker,” Adams said of his toe injury, “but, just seeing the way they’ve handled success or handled people going down, and how they just kind of jumped straight up, like we’re talking about that next-man-up mentality, it makes it a lot easier to make sure I get all the way right before I come back.”

