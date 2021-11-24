Adams Ranks Highest Among Packers in Pro Bowl Voting

Here's a look at the Green Bay Packers players in the top 10 at their positions.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last year, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finished fourth overall in fan voting for the Pro Bowl and third among quarterbacks.

Through one week of voting this year, Rodgers is ninth among quarterbacks.

Receiver Davante Adams is the Packers’ highest-ranked player. He is fourth among receivers behind the Rams’ Cooper Kupp, the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase and the 49ers’ Deebo Samuel.

Adrian Amos is fifth among the safeties, behind Tennessee’s Kevin Byard, Denver’s Justin Simmons, Buffalo’s Micah Hyde and Seattle’s Quandre Diggs.

Oren Burks is fifth on special teams, trailing Tennessee’s Ola Adeniyi, Seattle’s Nick Bellore, Baltimore’s Chris Board and Philadelphia’s Shaun Bradley.

De’Vondre Campbell is sixth among linebackers behind Tampa Bay’s Devin White, Seattle’s Bobby Wagner, Dallas rookie Micah Parsons, Chicago’s Roquan Smith and Las Vegas’ Denzel Perryman.

Aaron Jones is eighth among running backs behind the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor, Cleveland’s Nick Chubb, Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris, Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott, Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon and New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara.

At quarterback, Rodgers trails Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, the Rams’ Matthew Stafford, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Dallas’ Dak Prescott, Arizona’s Kyler Murray, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert.

At defensive tackle, Kenny Clark is 10th. He is behind the Rams’ Aaron Donald, Tennessee’s Jeffery Simmons, Washington’s Jonathan Allen, the Jets’ Quinnen Williams, Indianapolis’ DeForest Buckner, Philadelphia’s Javon Hargrave, Pittsburgh’s Cam Heyward, the Giants’ Leonard Williams and Kansas City’s Chris Jones.

The Colts’ Taylor, the former University of Wisconsin star, leads all players with 81,087 votes. Kupp (80,673 votes) ranks second overall, while Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (79,910 votes), Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett (76,064 votes) and Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs (75,637 votes) round out the top five.

Three of the top five vote-getters – Taylor, Garrett and Diggs – are age 25 or younger while seven first- or second-year players lead their conference in votes received at their positions.

The Cowboys lead all clubs in total votes received, followed by the Patriots, Rams, Chiefs and Ravens.

The fan vote will continue online at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Dec. 16. Starting Dec. 1, fans can vote on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Dec. 17.

The rosters will be announced on Monday, Dec. 20.

The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6.

