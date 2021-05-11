Adams: Rodgers’ Future ‘Potentially’ Could Impact His Future with Packers, Too

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There are more than a few ways to ruin a round of golf. Too many three-putts. Multiple shanked tee shots. Learn your MVP quarterback doesn’t want to return to the football team.

In a promotional appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Monday, Davante Adams learned of Aaron Rodgers’ desire to leave the Green Bay Packers while on the golf course.

“Trying to enjoy myself, a couple brewskis out there. It’s a good day,” Adams said. “And then I hear that and it sways it, obviously. I don’t really know what to think, hadn’t really spoken to him. So, it wasn’t the best news to receive while I’m out there trying to have a good time. But it scared me a little bit. But there’s a lot of things that go into this, so I was like, ‘Let’s just calm down, let’s see what’s going on, we’ll talk to him and ultimately try to figure out what’s going on with this thing.’”

While Rodgers’ football future has gripped the NFL world – conversations with three scouts over the weekend all turned to Rodgers – the elephant in the room is Adams’ future. Adams is entering his final season under contract. If the Packers and Rodgers can’t find the common ground necessary for Rodgers to re-commit to the team, then will Adams follow Rodgers out the door following the 2021 season?

“Potentially. Potentially,” Adams said when asked if Rodgers’ future would impact his future with the team. “That’s my guy. Other than that 2017 season when he got hurt, that’s the only guy that I’ve played with. We’ve built up a special connection over the years that has put us both in really good positions in our career. Not that he needed me to come along for it, because he was already in that spot, but we’ve established a lot together. So, it would change a lot. Doesn’t mean potentially I’d be gone, but I’d definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn’t here.”

Adams said he’s talked to Rodgers “a little bit” over the past couple weeks. He didn’t divulge details from their conversations, though he hinted it was Rodgers’ desire for a commitment beyond the 2021 season, but made it clear he’s got his quarterback’s back.

“I defend my guys on everything,” he said. “We all know this is a pretty intense business, there’s a lot that happens, a lot that goes on here. Just like any other job, you want to be happy. Once you’ve gained that respect, you want to be treated with that type of respect.

“There’s certain things that I can’t speak on specifics, but there are certain things that he wants, and maybe the club wasn’t so excited about living up to right away. And that can affect a guy who’s done so much for an organization. He’s put his body and really laid his life on the line out there for that team, for his teammates. So, I’ve been behind him 100 percent throughout the whole thing. Obviously, I’m praying everything works out and we get him back and we can continue to go out there and continue to do stuff like we did (last season) because it’s a lot of fun doing that.”