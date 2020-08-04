Adams ‘Weighed All Options’ Before Coming to Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Davante Adams, who has made a living running away from defenders, won’t run away and hide from COVID-19.

Adams, husband, father and star receiver for the Green Bay Packers, decided to play this season after some consideration.

“I definitely weighed all the options and looked at everything, all the protocols and everything, and obviously here I am today,” Adams said in a Zoom call on Tuesday. “I have no plans of opting out at this point. I love the game. I love my teammates. I’ve put a lot into this. I kind of think about my legacy and everything, when it’s all said and done. This is a tricky time in the world but, at the same time, it’s something that I truly believe that we cannot necessarily run from. With all the options weighed and everything taken in account, obviously I’m here and I decided to play.”

Coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst have been preaching accountability from the players and staff. In a sport in which availability is often considered a player’s greatest ability, accountability adds a new layer. Without that accountability, a player or coach could take down a big chunk of his team and ruin an entire season.

Adams might be the least of the team’s concerns.

“To be real with you, I have no problem with being a hermit, man,” Adams said. “Aside from the COVID and all that, that takes it to a new level obviously, it makes you think three times instead of twice about whether you should go do whatever. But, at the end of the day, I don't do much. I'm a simple man. I live and breathe wideout play and I love my family. Green Bay, it’s an absolutely beautiful city, but there’s not a whole lot out there that’s going to drive me outside to put my family at risk at this point. So, hermit it is.”

It was one thing staying safe back home in California, with Adams saying he rarely ventured from his home. It’s quite another staying safe with 80-plus football players in a sport that generally is the antithesis of social distancing. Adams appreciates the safeguards that are in place as the team and league embark on an unprecedented season with unprecedented challenges.

“It’s a lot different walking into the building,” Adams said. “Obviously, there’s much more safety protocols and different things that we necessarily didn’t have to go through before. But it’s a lot of necessary things. People are obviously sanitizing within the weight room and different things that we didn’t have in place before, so I don’t have a problem with anything. It’s going to definitely to take some getting used to, but I definitely don’t have a problem with the way things are set up right now because everything’s put in place to make sure that guys like me and guys like whoever, even if you’re not a parent, just to kind of give you a little peace of mind and at least know the club, if not the NFL, is doing everything that they can to make sure you stay safe and keep the other people around you safe.”