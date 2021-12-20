Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Adams Wins Pro Bowl Vote at Receiver

    Davante Adams was the only positional winner for the Packers, though teammates grabbed top-10 spots at one position.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – With a late rally, Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams won the Pro Bowl fan vote at receiver.

    Ten Packers, including running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, finished in the top 10 at their positions, the NFL announced on Monday.

    Kansas City Chiefs players received the most votes, followed by the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots and Packers. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor received the most votes.

    Pro Bowl rosters will be announced at 7 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network. Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the two 44-man rosters.

    At receiver, Adams finished ahead of San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel, the Rams’ Cooper Kupp, Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase and Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson. By week, he went from fourth to third to second to first.

    At running back, the Packers’ one-two punch of Jones and Dillon finished eighth and 10th. They were one of five sets of teammates in the top 10. The Colts’ Taylor, Bengals’ Joe Mixon, Steelers’ Najee Harris, Browns’ Nick Chubb and Vikings’ Dalvin Cook claimed the top five spots.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_17386655
    Play
    Game Day

    Packers Survive Against Shorthanded Ravens

    The Green Bay Packers held off the Baltimore Ravens 31-30 to win their third consecutive NFC North championship.

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17386533
    Play
    Game Day

    Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens

    Follow along all day for updates as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers battle the Baltimore Ravens in a battle of division leaders.

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_13214100(1)
    Play
    Game Day

    Packers at Ravens Inactives: Lamar Jackson Out

    Big-play receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is active after being listed as questionable on Friday.

    20 hours ago

    At quarterback, Aaron Rodgers finished fifth. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Rams’ Matthew Stafford took the top four spots.

    At defensive tackle, Kenny Clark finished ninth. The top five were the Rams’ Aaron Donald, Titans’ Jeffery Simmons, Steelers’ Cam Heyward, Chiefs’ Chris Jones and Washington’s Jonathan Allen.

    At inside linebacker, De’Vondre Campbell finished seventh. Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons took the top spot, followed by the Buccaneers’ Devin White, Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner, 49ers’ Fred Warner and the Bears’ Roquan Smith.

    At outside linebacker, Rashan Gary rallied to finish ninth – his first time in the top 10. Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt took the top spot, followed by New England’s Matthew Judon, Tennessee’s Harold Landry, Carolina’s Hasson Reddick and the Chargers’ Joey Bosa.

    At free safety, Adrian Amos finished sixth. He was behind Tennessee’s Kevin Byard, Buffalo’s Micah Hyde, Denver’s Justin Simmons, Seattle’s Quandre Diggs and the Giants’ Xavier McKinney.

    For special teams, linebacker Oren Burks finished sixth behind Seattle’s Nick Bellore, Tennessee’s Ola Adeniyi, Baltimore’s Chris Board, Philadelphia’s Shawn Bradley and New England’s Matthew Slater.

    USATSI_17386663
    News

    Adams Wins Pro Bowl Vote at Receiver

    13 seconds ago
    USATSI_17386788
    News

    Rodgers Becomes Co-Favorite to Win Fourth NFL MVP

    36 minutes ago
    USATSI_17387218
    Game Day

    Upsets Give Packers One-Game Lead in Chase for No. 1 Seed

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17386664
    News

    Packers ‘Savor’ NFC North Title But Have Eyes on Bigger Prize

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17386655
    Game Day

    Packers Survive Against Shorthanded Ravens

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17386533
    Game Day

    Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17387315
    Game Day

    Rodgers Ties Favre for Most TD Passes in Packers History

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_13214100(1)
    Game Day

    Packers at Ravens Inactives: Lamar Jackson Out

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16887219
    Game Day

    It’s Packers at Ravens in Band-Aid Bowl

    Dec 19, 2021