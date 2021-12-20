Adams Wins Pro Bowl Vote at Receiver

Davante Adams was the only positional winner for the Packers, though teammates grabbed top-10 spots at one position.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With a late rally, Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams won the Pro Bowl fan vote at receiver.

Ten Packers, including running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, finished in the top 10 at their positions, the NFL announced on Monday.

Kansas City Chiefs players received the most votes, followed by the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots and Packers. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor received the most votes.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced at 7 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network. Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the two 44-man rosters.

At receiver, Adams finished ahead of San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel, the Rams’ Cooper Kupp, Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase and Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson. By week, he went from fourth to third to second to first.

At running back, the Packers’ one-two punch of Jones and Dillon finished eighth and 10th. They were one of five sets of teammates in the top 10. The Colts’ Taylor, Bengals’ Joe Mixon, Steelers’ Najee Harris, Browns’ Nick Chubb and Vikings’ Dalvin Cook claimed the top five spots.

At quarterback, Aaron Rodgers finished fifth. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Rams’ Matthew Stafford took the top four spots.

At defensive tackle, Kenny Clark finished ninth. The top five were the Rams’ Aaron Donald, Titans’ Jeffery Simmons, Steelers’ Cam Heyward, Chiefs’ Chris Jones and Washington’s Jonathan Allen.

At inside linebacker, De’Vondre Campbell finished seventh. Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons took the top spot, followed by the Buccaneers’ Devin White, Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner, 49ers’ Fred Warner and the Bears’ Roquan Smith.

At outside linebacker, Rashan Gary rallied to finish ninth – his first time in the top 10. Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt took the top spot, followed by New England’s Matthew Judon, Tennessee’s Harold Landry, Carolina’s Hasson Reddick and the Chargers’ Joey Bosa.

At free safety, Adrian Amos finished sixth. He was behind Tennessee’s Kevin Byard, Buffalo’s Micah Hyde, Denver’s Justin Simmons, Seattle’s Quandre Diggs and the Giants’ Xavier McKinney.

For special teams, linebacker Oren Burks finished sixth behind Seattle’s Nick Bellore, Tennessee’s Ola Adeniyi, Baltimore’s Chris Board, Philadelphia’s Shawn Bradley and New England’s Matthew Slater.



