After Preparing Like Starter, Love Ready to Step Aside for Rodgers

While Jordan Love was bruised and battered by the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense, his confidence emerged stronger heading into this week vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s been an unusual week for the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who are getting ready for a game with their preparation limited to Zoom, phone calls and text messages.

It’s also an unusual week for Jordan Love, whose body of work will encompass everything a starting quarterback does other than, presumably, start Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“That’s just the situation we’re in right now,” Love said on Friday. “Obviously, it’s a weird one, but that’s just the situation we’re in. It’s really good for me, though, being able to get those reps during practice, but yeah.”

An awkward ending to a sentence seems befitting an awkward week of practice, with Love standing in at quarterback as Rodgers completes his 10-day isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Unless you’ve been hanging out on the dark side of the moon, you know the drill. So long as Rodgers is symptom-free and given the green light by a physician, he will return to the team on Saturday, run the walk-through and start on Sunday.

“It wouldn’t be the first time in his career that he hadn’t practiced an entire week and gone on and played a game,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday.

With Rodgers sidelined by COVID, Love endured a miserable first NFL start in a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs blitzed, blitzed and blitzed some more. Neither Love nor LaFleur found answers until it was too late, with Love’s first 20 dropbacks vs. the blitz resulting in a woeful 9 net passing yards.

The ugly performance notwithstanding, Rodgers saw positives while watching from home.

“There were nerves going, for sure. How could there not be in a tough environment to play in – one of the loudest outdoor stadiums in the entire NFL, against the reigning two-time Super Bowl representatives from the AFC,” Rodgers said on Tuesday during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I’m proud of the way that he battled. Big touchdown to keep us in it. But I think there’s a lot of really good things to build on and I think this should give him confidence moving forward.”

While Love was bruised and battered by the Chiefs’ defense, his confidence emerged stronger.

“Just being able to complete passes, move the ball, just being able to be out there and play, see that you can go out there and execute at a high level,” Love said. “Obviously, there's a lot of things to clean up, a lot of things to learn from, but it definitely does give you confidence, just being able to go out there and play. Yeah, I also got a lot of takeaways of what I can clean up, footwork got a little shaky on some plays and you don't really see that until you watch it back on film and see some left-right balls I was throwing, I was falling off and just some things I can clean up.”

While the assumption is Rodgers will start – “the game plan has been that he'll be back Saturday,” Love said – there’s nothing guaranteed. Perhaps Rodgers won’t be completely past COVID. Perhaps there will be some stamina issues that will force Love into the game. And, as is the case for every game, the backup quarterback is always one snap away from being in the game. So, Love has put in the work, just in case.

“I think it’s been a normal week for me, pretty similar to last week getting all the reps,” Love said. “Just getting the game plan in, preparing like I’m going to be playing and then, obviously, the plan is for Aaron to be back Saturday, so he’ll be going. But, for me, it’s the same. Still preparing the whole week and then we’ll be ready for whatever happens.”

