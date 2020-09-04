After Rookie Disappointment, Gary’s Eager to Create Havoc

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Rashan Gary took the criticism of his game to heart. After all, the criticism came from himself.

The most meaningful criticism can be self-criticism. Gary, not happy with how his rookie season with the Green Bay Packers turned out, vowed to make the necessary improvement to live up to the expectations of himself and the franchise.

“This offseason, I went into the lab, watched a lot of film from last year and, to be honest, didn’t like the player that I was and what I was giving the Green Bay Packers,” Gary said after Friday’s practice.

Whether the new Gary will mean more production when the regular season kicks off in eight days at Minnesota remains to be seen. But his second NFL training camp was filled with progress. Already a rugged run defender, Gary spent a good portion of camp blowing past or pushing through offensive linemen. With size, strength, explosiveness off the ball and active hands, Gary is showing signs of playing to the scouting report that made him the 12th pick of last year’s draft.

After simply “trying to survive” as a rookie, in the words of outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, Gary has put himself in position to thrive. Rushing the passer is more difficult than telling the defender to go get the quarterback. There’s a method to the madness that Smith is trying to teach.

“When you start truly understanding how to rush, it’s that science we always talk about,” Smith said on Thursday. “He’s starting to see how fast he can go, and these tackles got to go and open up. They’re vertical and they’re soft, then they’re going to [get powered] back. Then they’re going to want to get aggressive with them, and he’s going to beat them on the edge.

“The great pass rushers learn how to set up a tackle. Where did you go in before? Did you make him think one thing and then go and do another? That’s where we’re at with him right now. He’s having a good camp, working his technique and his moves, now let’s take it to that next level of setting somebody up and getting them to do what you want him to do. So, that’s the big thing he’s working on right now, and he’s slowly getting that.”

Gary had only two sacks during a quiet rookie season. One reason for the lack of production was the play of Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith. More than that, Gary had a lot to learn after playing mostly on the defensive line at Michigan. During training camp last summer, Smith thought Gary’s head “was going to explode” because so much was being thrown at him.

Now, with experience, Gary appears ready to put his tools to use for a potentially explosive second season.

“When I said the player that I didn’t like, I could see more,” Gary said. “I know what I can bring to the table. I know the player that I am and can be. Just having high aspirations, high goals and wanting to produce for an organization that gave me a chance at a lifetime dream, I take that to heart. I’ve got to come back the best me, and I feel like I’m doing that day by day.”

If so, Green Bay could have a downright ferocious pass rush. Za’Darius Smith had 13.5 sacks and led the NFL in quarterback hits. Preston Smith had 12 sacks. Rushing from the interior, Kenny Clark has recorded back-to-back seasons of six-plus sacks.

If Gary’s talk and Mike Smith’s faith becomes production, good luck to opposing offenses.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t think about it all the time, but I’m going to let that be itself,” Gary said of his potential with the Smith Bros. “You’re going to see all three of us on the field, and you’re going to see how much havoc we bring.”