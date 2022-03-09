After Trading Wentz, Could Colts Fall in Love with Packers’ Backup?

The door potentially is closed on Jordan Love in Green Bay while the Colts don't have a starting-caliber quarterback in the pipeline after trading Carson Wentz.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers owned the 30th pick of the first round. The Indianapolis Colts, without a first-round pick, were slated to pick 34th.

At quarterback, the Colts were set to go into the 2020 season with 38-year-old Philip Rivers, who they had signed a month earlier to a one-year deal. Thus, their need for a young, starting-caliber quarterback to groom for a year was obvious. Also owning the 44th selection, they had the draft capital to move into the middle of the first round. Or, they could package No. 34 and their third-round pick, No. 75, to jump into the mid-20s.

Instead, with the premier receivers off the board, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst traded his first- and fourth-round picks to move from No. 30 to No. 26, where they selected quarterback Jordan Love.

Would the Colts have moved up to take Love? Only their general manager, Chris Ballard, knows the answer. Regardless, without that young, talented quarterback in the pipeline, Ballard last offseason acquired quarterback Carson Wentz from Philadelphia to lead Indianapolis in 2021.

Fast forward to this week. On Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers, fresh off a fourth MVP, announced he would be returning to the Packers. Presumably, a contract extension will follow. That means the door for Love to become Green Bay’s full-time starter might be closed.

On Wednesday, the Colts traded Wentz to the Washington Commanders after a disappointing 9-8 finish left them out of the playoffs. As part of the deal, they picked up a third-round pick in this year’s draft. At this point, their only quarterbacks on the roster are Sam Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick last year, and James Morgan, a fourth-round draft pick by the Jets in 2020 and a native of the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon.

All of this is a roundabout way to mention the Colts need a starting quarterback and – potentially – could be interested in Love.

Speaking before the Scouting Combine, Gutekunst said he “would be very doubtful” to even field a trade call for Love, should one be made.

“I’m excited for Jordan and his development and where he’s going,” Gutekunst said. “We still have a lot of hope for him to continue to develop. Aaron motivates himself. We don’t do things around here, make personnel moves to try to motivate players or anything like that. You guys know how I feel about the quarterback position. That won’t change. We think everything kind of begins and ends there to a certain degree.”

However, the Packers could recoup some of the cost of acquiring Love by making a trade. The Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy, who said the selection of Love potentially would keep the Packers “competitive for maybe the next 20 years” and was dismissive of Love’s mistake-prone final season at Utah State, thought the Packers could get a second-round pick in return for Love.

A high-ranking executive from another team, on the other hand, said the Packers would get “a third at most” for Love. “There won’t be a bidding war, so a three is a win. Anyone who does more than a late second is just desperate and dumb.”

Love struggled during two appearances last season in which he played a significant number of snaps. The Packers lost both of those games. Love finished the season with four turnovers – as many as Rodgers despite playing 852 fewer snaps.

There are other factors to consider. If he’s on the roster in 2022, Love’s cap charge would be about $3.38 million. If the Packers were to trade him, it would dump $7.32 million of dead money on the cap. Also, while Love struggled last season, he at least knows the offense and coach Matt LaFleur’s preferences. Having been robbed of his rookie preseason because of COVID and being limited last preseason by a shoulder injury, the feeling is there’s some untapped potential worth grooming.

On the other hand, with the heir apparent to Rodgers perhaps still being in high school, Love might want out so he can maximize his career. And if a player really wants out, sometimes the best thing to do from a management position is to let him go.